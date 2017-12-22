Foreign Secretary arrives in Moscow

During face-to-face talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Mr Johnson will encourage cooperation on joint international challenges, including preserving the Iran nuclear deal and the threat posed by North Korea.

He will say that as permanent members of the UN Security Council the two countries should work closely together – as they historically did in the Second World War and, more recently, on the Iran nuclear deal.

But he will stress the UK will continue to defend its interests where they, and those of its allies, are threatened amid concerns that hostilities between Russia and the West are the highest since the end of the Cold War.

During the discussions, Mr Johnson will say our relationship with Russia cannot be ‘business as usual’ while it continues to support destabilising activities in Europe.

The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

The UK and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council, and its right that we continue to talk to each other. Our relations with Russia cannot be ‘business as usual’ whilst Russia continues to attempt to destabilise European states, including Ukraine. However, it is vital for international security that we do talk to each other – as the consequences of miscommunication or misunderstanding are grave. My visit to Russia comes at a critical time as we need to work together to solve the world’s most pressing global challenges. We have a relationship with Russia that spans over 450 years. Our similarities and historical links far outweigh our current political disagreements. The Kremlin has positioned Russia in direct opposition to the West, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

UK and Russia global security engagement

UK and Russia global security engagement

The visit will also be an opportunity to discuss important areas of cooperation, such as our security preparations for next summer’s World Cup.

The UK and Russia share a common goal of a safe, secure World Cup. Thousands of fans from the UK are expected to travel to Russia. The UK is already working with Russia to help ensure the safety of British supporters at the tournament. This has included regular visits by UK police to Russia and reciprocal visits by Russian police to the UK.