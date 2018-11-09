Press release
Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during October 2018
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that Five foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during October 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During September, there were two new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, three vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of three vessels remain under detention at the end of October.
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN OCTOBER 2018
Vessel Name: SOUTHWESTER
GT: 4150
IMO: 9126728
Flag: Cook Islands (Black list)
Company: Northwester Shipping Corp
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: N/A
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and Place of Detention: 1st October 2018 in Runcorn
Summary: Eighteen deficiencies with one ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18408 – Electrical
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|11105 – Rescue boat inventory
|Not as required
|No
|07116 – Ventilation
|Not as required
|No
|01201 – Certificates of master and officers
|Missing
|No
|07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|No
|07105 – Firedoors/opening in fire-resisting divisions
|Inoperative
|No
|14615 – Fuel change-over procedure
|Missing
|No
|18312 – Galley, handling room (maintenance)
|Not Hygienic
|No
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|01328 – Ship energy efficiency management plan
|Missing
|No
|07105 – Firedoors/opening in fire-resisting divisions
|Inoperative
|No
|10103 – Radar
|Inoperative
|No
|05105 – MF/HF Radio installation
|Inoperative
|No
|10111 – Charts
|Missing
|No
|07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|No
|14402 – Sewage treatment plan
|Not as required
|No
|10106 – Compass correction log
|Not as required
|No
|10119 – Rudder angle indicator
|Inoperative
|No
This vessel was released on 8th October 2018
Vessel Name: DUYGU
GT: 4388
IMO: 9199787
Flag: Cook Islands (Black list)
Company: Pruvmarine Limited
Classification Society: NKK
Recognised Organisation: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NA
Date and Place of Detention: 1st October in Birkenhead
Summary: Twenty-one deficiencies with five grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|10104 – Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|No
|08107 – Machinery control alarms
|Inoperative
|Yes
|07116 – Ventilation
|Inoperative
|No
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Missing
|No
|18324 – Cold room, cold room cleanliness, cold room temperature
|Not as required
|No
|09232 – Cleanliness of engine room
|Insufficient
|No
|04108 – Muster list
|Incomplete
|No
|03108 – Ventilators, air pipes, casings
|Not properly maintained
|No
|13199 – Other (machinery)
|Other
|No
|01101 – Cargo safety equipment (including exemptions)
|Incomplete
|No
|10118 – Speed and distance indicator
|Inoperative
|No
|18308 – Furnishings
|Damaged
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Not as required
|Yes
|09232 – Cleanliness of engine room
|Insufficient
|Yes
|07105 – Firedoors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Malfunctioning
|No
|07125 – Evaluation of crew performance (fire drills)
|Lack of training
|No
|03112 – Scuppers, inlets and discharges
|Not as required
|Yes
|02108 – Electrical installations in general
|Not as required
|Yes
|10129 – Navigation records
|Not as required
|No
|18312 – Galley, handling room (maintenance)
|Not hygienic
|No
|03106 – Windows, sidecuttles and deadlights
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was released on 3rd October 2018
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification Society: NA
Recognised Organisation: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01199 – Other certificates
|Other
|No
|01218 - Medical
|Incorrect language
|No
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|07113 – Fire Pumps
|Insufficient Pressure
|Yes
|07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|No
|12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks
|Not as required
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
|01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
|01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st October 2018
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: RMRS
Recognised Organisation: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01123 – Continuous synopsis record
|Entries missing
|No
|01218 – Medical certificate
|Missing
|No
|01320 – Garbage record book
|Incorrect
|No
|01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|False
|No
|04110 – Abandon ship drill
|Insufficient frequency
|No
|10105 - Magnetic compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10128 – Navigation bridge visibility
|Not as required
|No
|10104 - Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11122 - Radio life-saving appliances
|Inoperative
|No
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|04109 - Fire drills
|Lack of communication
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS
|Missing
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform.
|Not as required
|No
|05199 - Other (radiocommunication)
|Other
|No
|11104 - Rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument
|Not properly maintained
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP)
|Invalid
|Yes
|14604 – Bunker delivery note
|Not as required
|No
|01315 – Oil record book
|Not properly filled
|No
|02105 - Steering gear
|Not properly maintained
|No
|02108 – Electrical installations in general
|Not properly maintained
|No
|11134 – Operations of life saving appliances
|Lack of familiarity
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st October 2018
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st October 2018 Notes to Editors • The MCA is a partner in the Sea Vision UK campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the sea and maritime activities. Sea Vision promotes the importance and economic value of the sector and works to highlight the exciting range of activities and career opportunities available to young people within the UK growing maritime sector at www.seavision.org.uk
