Press release
Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during May 2019
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that four foreign flagged ships remained under detention in UK ports during May 2019 after failing port state control (PSC) inspection.
During May, there were three new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port.
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure.
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular ro-ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- classification society. The list shows the classification society responsible for classing the ship only.
- recognised organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state
- white (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State. *deficiencies The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.
SHIPS DETAINED IN MAY 2019
Vessel Name: MOTIVATION D
GT: 8971
IMO: 9301108
Flag: Liberia (white list)
Company: Drevin Bereederungs
Classification society: BV
Recognised organisation: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and place of detention: 2nd May 2019
Summary: eleven deficiencies with five grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|11101 - Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|03103 – Railings, gangway, walkway and means for safe passage
|Not as required
|Yes
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part l and ll)
|Missing
|Yes
|01113 – Minimum Safe Manning Document
|Not as required
|Yes
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 5th May 2019
Vessel Name: GIULIO VERNE
GT: 10674
IMO: 8302014
Flag: Italy (white list)
Company: V Ships Monaco SAM
Classification society: RINA
Recognised organisation: RINA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and place of detention: 19th May at Teesport
Summary: thirteen deficiencies with one ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|15150 - ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 23rd May 2019
Vessel Name: MAGDALENA
GT: 3493
IMO: 943451
Flag: Belgium (white list)
Company: Exmar Shipmanagement NV
Classification society: BV
Recognised organisation: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and place of detention: 23rd May at Teesport
Summary: fourteen deficiencies with five grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|15150 - ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|07103 – Division – decks, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|Yes
|11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|17105 – Firedoors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|Yes
|07103 – Division – decks, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 23rd May 2019
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: KUZMA MININ
GT: 16257
IMO: 7721263
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Murmansk Shipping Co
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 18th December 2018 at Falmouth
Summary: thirteen deficiencies with six grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Expired
|Yes
|18314 – Provisions quantity
|Insufficient
|Yes
|01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate
|Expired
|Yes
|01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption)
|Survey out of window
|Yes
|10104 – Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio 9 (including exemption)
|Survey out of window
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2019
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification society: NA
Recognised organisation: NA
Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|07113 – Fire Pumps
|Insufficient Pressure
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2019
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification society: RMRS
Recognised organisation: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: twenty-seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|10105 - Magnetic compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10104 - Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|11104 - Rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP)
|Invalid
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2019
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification society: Unclassed.
Recognised organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2019
