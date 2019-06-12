Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during May 2019

During May, there were three new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular ro-ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

classification society. The list shows the classification society responsible for classing the ship only.

recognised organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state

white (WL), grey (GL) and black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State. *deficiencies The deficiencies listed are the ones which were detainable. Further details of other deficiencies can be provided on request.

SHIPS DETAINED IN MAY 2019

Vessel Name: MOTIVATION D

GT: 8971

IMO: 9301108

Flag: Liberia (white list)

Company: Drevin Bereederungs

Classification society: BV

Recognised organisation: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and place of detention: 2nd May 2019

Summary: eleven deficiencies with five grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 11101 - Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes 03103 – Railings, gangway, walkway and means for safe passage Not as required Yes 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part l and ll) Missing Yes 01113 – Minimum Safe Manning Document Not as required Yes 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 5th May 2019

Vessel Name: GIULIO VERNE

GT: 10674

IMO: 8302014

Flag: Italy (white list)

Company: V Ships Monaco SAM

Classification society: RINA

Recognised organisation: RINA

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: N/A

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: N/A

Date and place of detention: 19th May at Teesport

Summary: thirteen deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 15150 - ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 23rd May 2019

Vessel Name: MAGDALENA

GT: 3493

IMO: 943451

Flag: Belgium (white list)

Company: Exmar Shipmanagement NV

Classification society: BV

Recognised organisation: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and place of detention: 23rd May at Teesport

Summary: fourteen deficiencies with five grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 15150 - ISM Not as required Yes 07103 – Division – decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required Yes 11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft Not properly maintained Yes 17105 – Firedoors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required Yes 07103 – Division – decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 23rd May 2019

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: KUZMA MININ

GT: 16257

IMO: 7721263

Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)

Company: Murmansk Shipping Co

Classification society: RMRS

Recognised organisation: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and place of detention: 18th December 2018 at Falmouth

Summary: thirteen deficiencies with six grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Expired Yes 18314 – Provisions quantity Insufficient Yes 01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate Expired Yes 01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption) Survey out of window Yes 10104 – Gyro compass Inoperative Yes 01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio 9 (including exemption) Survey out of window Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2019

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (White list)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification society: NA

Recognised organisation: NA

Recognised organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and place of detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes 07113 – Fire Pumps Insufficient Pressure Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2019

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification society: RMRS

Recognised organisation: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and place of detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: twenty-seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 10105 - Magnetic compass Inoperative Yes 10104 - Gyro compass Inoperative Yes 11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required Yes 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 11104 - Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes 11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes 01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2019

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification society: Unclassed.

Recognised organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2019

