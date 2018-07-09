Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during June 2018

During June, there were seven new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, four vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of five vessels remain under detention at the end of June.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.

Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State

White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN JUNE 2018

Vessel Name: DOUWENT

GT: 1311

IMO: 8703139

Flag: Liberia (White list)

Company: Sky Mare Navigation Co

Classification Society: IRS

Recognised Organisation: IRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: IRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: IRS

Date and Place of Detention: 26th June 2018 at Avonmouth

Summary: Six deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 02109 – Permanent means of access Not as required No 01201 - Certificates of Master and officers Missing No 10127 – Voyage or Passage Plan Not as required No 01225 – Seafarer’s employment agreement (SEA) Invalid No 04109 – Fire Drills Lack of training, Lack of knowledge No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018

Vessel Name: PALLAS GLORY

GT: 2611

IMO: 9318230

Flag: Malta (White list)

Company: Pallas Shipping AS

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA

Date and Place of Detention: 25th June 2018 at Ipswich

Summary: Twenty deficiencies with three ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01209- Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc Not as required No 04102 - Emergency fire pump and it’s pipes Inoperative Yes 10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan Not as required No 10106 - Compass correction log Not as required No 18318 - Food temperature Not as required No 01310 – Signs, indications Not as required No 07108 - Ready availability of fire fighting equipment Not properly stowed No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required Yes 18315- Provisions quality and nutritional value Not as required No 01308 - Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest Incorrect entries No 11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required No 11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition Not as required N0 07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety Not as required No 14104 – Oil filtering equipment Not as required No 01218 - Medical certificate Not as required No 07120 – Means of escape Blocked No 04103 - Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches Not as required No 09232 – Cleanliness of engine room Insufficient No 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Damaged No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 13105 - UMS – Ship Inoperative No

This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018

Vessel Name: NEW HYDRA

GT: 92944

IMO: 9579781

Flag: Panama (White list)

Company: New Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: ABS

Recognised Organisation: ABS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: ABS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: ABS

Date and Place of Detention: 16th June 2018 at Port Talbot

Summary: Nine deficiencies with two ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 07106 – Fire detection and alarm system Not as required Yes 07106 - Fire detection and alarm system Not as required No 01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate Entries missing No 01140- Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part I and II) Invalid No 01315 - Oil record book Entries missing No 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Expired No 01218 – Medical certificate Expired No 10133 – Bridge operation Lack of familiarity No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 17th June 2018

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: RMRS

Recognised Organisation: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty seven deficiencies with eight ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01123 – Continuous synopsis record Entries missing No 01218 – Medical certificate Missing No 01320 – Garbage record book Incorrect No 01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No 04110 – Abandon ship drill Insufficient frequency No 10105 - Magnetic compass Inoperative Yes 10128 – Navigation bridge visibility Not as required No 10104 - Gyro compass Inoperative Yes 11122 - Radio life-saving appliances Inoperative No 11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required Yes 04109 - Fire drills Lack of communication No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS Missing No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform. Not as required No 05199 - Other (radiocommunication) Other No 11104 - Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes 11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes 10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No 06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument Not properly maintained No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No 01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes 14604 – Bunker delivery note Not as required No 01315 – Oil record book Not properly filled No 02105 - Steering gear Not properly maintained No 02108 – Electrical installations in general Not properly maintained No 11134 – Operations of life saving appliances Lack of familiarity No

This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018

Vessel Name: YEOMAN BANK

GT: 24870

IMO: 7422881

Flag: Liberia (White list)

Company: SMT Shipping Poland

Classification Society: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 5th June 2018 at Glasgow

Summary: Fourteen deficiencies with four ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18410- Gas instruments Not as required Yes 04118 – Enclosed space entry and rescue drills Not as required Yes 04109 – Fire drills Lack of knowledge No 11108 – Inflatable liferafts Not ready for use No 04110 – Abandon ship drills Lack of knowledge Yes 11117 – Liefebuoys incl. provision and disposition Not ready for use No 03103 - Railing, gangway, walkway and means of safe passage Damaged No 02101 – Closing devices/watertight door Not as required No 18202 - Legal documentation on work and rest hours Not as required No 07109 – Fixed fire extinguishing installation Not as required No 03110 – Manholes/flush scuttles Not as required No 99101 – Other safety in general Other No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 7th June 2018

Vessel Name: BURHOU I

GT: 674

IMO: 7726897

Flag: Panama (White list)

Company: Great Glen Shipping Co Ltd

Classification Society: INSB

Recognised Organisation: INSB

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: INSB

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: INSB

Date and Place of Detention: 2nd June 2018 at Campbelltown

Summary: Eight deficiencies with two ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Not as required Yes 18420 – Cleanliness of engine room Not as required No 18103 – Medical fitness Not as required Yes 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required No 7114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc) machinery spaces Inoperative No 10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Missing No 07120 - Means of escape Not marked No

This vessel was released on 21st June 2018

Vessel Name: EPIC CORFU

GT: 3818

IMO: 9227118

Flag: Singapore (White list)

Company: Epic Shipmanagement PTE

Classification Society: LR

Recognised Organisation: LR

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK

Date and Place of Detention: 15th May 2018 at Shearness

Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate Not properly filled No 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part I & II) Entries missing No 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Invalid No 05110 - Facilities for reception of marine safety inform. Inoperative No 11112 – Launching arrangements for survival craft Not properly maintained Yes 14104 – Oil filtering equipment Not properly maintained No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required No 07114 – Remote means of control (opening pumps, ventilation, etc.) Machinery spaces Not as required No 18312 – Galley, handling room (maintenance) Damaged No 04102 – Emergency fire pump and its pipes Not properly maintained No 02108 – Electrical installations in general Not as required No 18304 – Lighting (Accommodation) Damaged No 18311 – Messroom and recreational facilities Not as required No 06199 – Other (cargo) Other No 18421-Guards – fencing around dangerous machinery parts Damaged No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 5th June 2018

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: ATLANTIC

GT: 2195

IMO: 8002731

Flag: St Kitts and Nevis (Black list)

Company: JMB Bjerrum & Jensen Aps

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA

Date and Place of Detention: 15th May 2018 at Sheerness

Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with seventeen ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18314 – Provisions quantity Insufficient Yes 18315 – Provisions quality and nutritional value Not as required Yes 01123 – Continuous synopsis record Missing Yes 01315 – Oil record book Incorrect Yes 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Not as required Yes 01199 – Other (certificates) Other Yes 10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required Yes 10111 – Charts Expired Yes 05103 – Main installation Not as required Yes 18201 – Fitness for duty – work and rest hours Not as required Yes 18203 – Wages Not according SEA Yes 18326 - Laundry, Adequate Locker Not as required Yes 18413 - Warning notices Missing No 07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances Not properly maintained Yes 07108 – Ready availability of fire fighting equipment Missing Yes 07115 – Fire dampers Not as required Yes 99101 - Other safety in general Other No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 10116 – Nautical publications Expired Yes

This vessel was released on 1st June 2018

Vessel Name: CELTICA HAV

GT: 1537

IMO: 8422022

Flag: Bahamas

Company: HAV Ship Management NorRus AS

Classification Society: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL

Date and Place of Detention: 4th April 2018 at Swansea

Summary: Three deficiencies with two ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated No

This vessel was released on 5th June 2018

Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT

GT: 964.

IMO No: 7393169.

Flag: PANAMA (white list)

Company:

Classification Society: Expired

Recognised Organisation: Expired

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:

Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert Expired Yes 01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert Expired Yes 01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert Expired Yes 01108 – Loadline cert Expired Yes 01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert Expired Yes 01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class) Expired Yes 01201 – Certificates for master and officers Missing Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated Yes 10116 – Publications Nautical Not updated Yes 11108 – Inflatable liferafts Expired Yes 11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes 07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation Not as required Yes 07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances Not as required Yes 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance Missing Yes

This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018

