Press release
Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during June 2018
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that eleven foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during June 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During June, there were seven new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, four vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of five vessels remain under detention at the end of June.
-
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
-
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
-
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
-
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
-
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN JUNE 2018
Vessel Name: DOUWENT
GT: 1311
IMO: 8703139
Flag: Liberia (White list)
Company: Sky Mare Navigation Co
Classification Society: IRS
Recognised Organisation: IRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: IRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: IRS
Date and Place of Detention: 26th June 2018 at Avonmouth
Summary: Six deficiencies with one ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|02109 – Permanent means of access
|Not as required
|No
|01201 - Certificates of Master and officers
|Missing
|No
|10127 – Voyage or Passage Plan
|Not as required
|No
|01225 – Seafarer’s employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|No
|04109 – Fire Drills
|Lack of training, Lack of knowledge
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018
Vessel Name: PALLAS GLORY
GT: 2611
IMO: 9318230
Flag: Malta (White list)
Company: Pallas Shipping AS
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA
Date and Place of Detention: 25th June 2018 at Ipswich
Summary: Twenty deficiencies with three ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01209- Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc
|Not as required
|No
|04102 - Emergency fire pump and it’s pipes
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|10106 - Compass correction log
|Not as required
|No
|18318 - Food temperature
|Not as required
|No
|01310 – Signs, indications
|Not as required
|No
|07108 - Ready availability of fire fighting equipment
|Not properly stowed
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|Yes
|18315- Provisions quality and nutritional value
|Not as required
|No
|01308 - Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|Incorrect entries
|No
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|No
|11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition
|Not as required
|N0
|07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety
|Not as required
|No
|14104 – Oil filtering equipment
|Not as required
|No
|01218 - Medical certificate
|Not as required
|No
|07120 – Means of escape
|Blocked
|No
|04103 - Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches
|Not as required
|No
|09232 – Cleanliness of engine room
|Insufficient
|No
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Damaged
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|13105 - UMS – Ship
|Inoperative
|No
This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018
Vessel Name: NEW HYDRA
GT: 92944
IMO: 9579781
Flag: Panama (White list)
Company: New Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: ABS
Recognised Organisation: ABS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: ABS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: ABS
Date and Place of Detention: 16th June 2018 at Port Talbot
Summary: Nine deficiencies with two ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|07106 – Fire detection and alarm system
|Not as required
|Yes
|07106 - Fire detection and alarm system
|Not as required
|No
|01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate
|Entries missing
|No
|01140- Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part I and II)
|Invalid
|No
|01315 - Oil record book
|Entries missing
|No
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Expired
|No
|01218 – Medical certificate
|Expired
|No
|10133 – Bridge operation
|Lack of familiarity
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 17th June 2018
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: RMRS
Recognised Organisation: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty seven deficiencies with eight ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01123 – Continuous synopsis record
|Entries missing
|No
|01218 – Medical certificate
|Missing
|No
|01320 – Garbage record book
|Incorrect
|No
|01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|False
|No
|04110 – Abandon ship drill
|Insufficient frequency
|No
|10105 - Magnetic compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10128 – Navigation bridge visibility
|Not as required
|No
|10104 - Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11122 - Radio life-saving appliances
|Inoperative
|No
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|04109 - Fire drills
|Lack of communication
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS
|Missing
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform.
|Not as required
|No
|05199 - Other (radiocommunication)
|Other
|No
|11104 - Rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument
|Not properly maintained
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP)
|Invalid
|Yes
|14604 – Bunker delivery note
|Not as required
|No
|01315 – Oil record book
|Not properly filled
|No
|02105 - Steering gear
|Not properly maintained
|No
|02108 – Electrical installations in general
|Not properly maintained
|No
|11134 – Operations of life saving appliances
|Lack of familiarity
|No
This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018
Vessel Name: YEOMAN BANK
GT: 24870
IMO: 7422881
Flag: Liberia (White list)
Company: SMT Shipping Poland
Classification Society: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 5th June 2018 at Glasgow
Summary: Fourteen deficiencies with four ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18410- Gas instruments
|Not as required
|Yes
|04118 – Enclosed space entry and rescue drills
|Not as required
|Yes
|04109 – Fire drills
|Lack of knowledge
|No
|11108 – Inflatable liferafts
|Not ready for use
|No
|04110 – Abandon ship drills
|Lack of knowledge
|Yes
|11117 – Liefebuoys incl. provision and disposition
|Not ready for use
|No
|03103 - Railing, gangway, walkway and means of safe passage
|Damaged
|No
|02101 – Closing devices/watertight door
|Not as required
|No
|18202 - Legal documentation on work and rest hours
|Not as required
|No
|07109 – Fixed fire extinguishing installation
|Not as required
|No
|03110 – Manholes/flush scuttles
|Not as required
|No
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 7th June 2018
Vessel Name: BURHOU I
GT: 674
IMO: 7726897
Flag: Panama (White list)
Company: Great Glen Shipping Co Ltd
Classification Society: INSB
Recognised Organisation: INSB
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: INSB
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: INSB
Date and Place of Detention: 2nd June 2018 at Campbelltown
Summary: Eight deficiencies with two ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Not as required
|Yes
|18420 – Cleanliness of engine room
|Not as required
|No
|18103 – Medical fitness
|Not as required
|Yes
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|7114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc) machinery spaces
|Inoperative
|No
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not as required
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Missing
|No
|07120 - Means of escape
|Not marked
|No
This vessel was released on 21st June 2018
Vessel Name: EPIC CORFU
GT: 3818
IMO: 9227118
Flag: Singapore (White list)
Company: Epic Shipmanagement PTE
Classification Society: LR
Recognised Organisation: LR
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK
Date and Place of Detention: 15th May 2018 at Shearness
Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate
|Not properly filled
|No
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part I & II)
|Entries missing
|No
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|No
|05110 - Facilities for reception of marine safety inform.
|Inoperative
|No
|11112 – Launching arrangements for survival craft
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|14104 – Oil filtering equipment
|Not properly maintained
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|07114 – Remote means of control (opening pumps, ventilation, etc.) Machinery spaces
|Not as required
|No
|18312 – Galley, handling room (maintenance)
|Damaged
|No
|04102 – Emergency fire pump and its pipes
|Not properly maintained
|No
|02108 – Electrical installations in general
|Not as required
|No
|18304 – Lighting (Accommodation)
|Damaged
|No
|18311 – Messroom and recreational facilities
|Not as required
|No
|06199 – Other (cargo)
|Other
|No
|18421-Guards – fencing around dangerous machinery parts
|Damaged
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 5th June 2018
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: ATLANTIC
GT: 2195
IMO: 8002731
Flag: St Kitts and Nevis (Black list)
Company: JMB Bjerrum & Jensen Aps
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA
Date and Place of Detention: 15th May 2018 at Sheerness
Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with seventeen ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18314 – Provisions quantity
|Insufficient
|Yes
|18315 – Provisions quality and nutritional value
|Not as required
|Yes
|01123 – Continuous synopsis record
|Missing
|Yes
|01315 – Oil record book
|Incorrect
|Yes
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Not as required
|Yes
|01199 – Other (certificates)
|Other
|Yes
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not as required
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Expired
|Yes
|05103 – Main installation
|Not as required
|Yes
|18201 – Fitness for duty – work and rest hours
|Not as required
|Yes
|18203 – Wages
|Not according SEA
|Yes
|18326 - Laundry, Adequate Locker
|Not as required
|Yes
|18413 - Warning notices
|Missing
|No
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|07108 – Ready availability of fire fighting equipment
|Missing
|Yes
|07115 – Fire dampers
|Not as required
|Yes
|99101 - Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Expired
|Yes
This vessel was released on 1st June 2018
Vessel Name: CELTICA HAV
GT: 1537
IMO: 8422022
Flag: Bahamas
Company: HAV Ship Management NorRus AS
Classification Society: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL
Date and Place of Detention: 4th April 2018 at Swansea
Summary: Three deficiencies with two ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|No
This vessel was released on 5th June 2018
Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT
GT: 964.
IMO No: 7393169.
Flag: PANAMA (white list)
Company:
Classification Society: Expired
Recognised Organisation: Expired
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:
Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes
Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01108 – Loadline cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class)
|Expired
|Yes
|01201 – Certificates for master and officers
|Missing
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10116 – Publications Nautical
|Not updated
|Yes
|11108 – Inflatable liferafts
|Expired
|Yes
|11116 – Distress flares
|Missing
|Yes
|07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation
|Not as required
|Yes
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance
|Missing
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018
Notes to Editors • The MCA is a partner in the Sea Vision UK campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the sea and maritime activities. Sea Vision promotes the importance and economic value of the sector and works to highlight the exciting range of activities and career opportunities available to young people within the UK growing maritime sector at www.seavision.org.uk
• Follow us on Twitter: @MCA_media
For further information please contact Maritime and Coastguard Agency Press Office, on: +44 (0) 2380 329 401 Press releases and further information about the agency is available here.