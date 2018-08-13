Press release
Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during July 2018
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that eight foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during July 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During July, there were three new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, five vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of five vessels remain under detention at the end of July.
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN JULY 2018
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification Society: NA
Recognised Organisation: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01199 – Other certificates
|Other
|No
|01218 - Medical
|Incorrect language
|No
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|07113 – Fire Pumps
|Insufficient Pressure
|Yes
|07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|No
|12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks
|Not as required
|Yes
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|No
|01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
|01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
|01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st July 2018
Vessel Name: ANMIRO
GT: 2461
IMO: 9434577
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (White list)
Company: Briese Sciffahrts GMBH
Classification Society: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 16th July 2018 at Blyth
Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with one ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18425 – Access/Structural fractures (Ships)
|Not as required
|No
|99101 - Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|11117 - Lifebuoys including provisions and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|10109 - Lights, shapes, sound signals
|Not as required
|No
|16101 – Security related defects
|Not as required
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire
|Not as required
|No
|10106 – Compass correction log
|Not as required
|Yes
|10138 – Bridge navigation watch alarm
|Inadequate
|No
|05118 - Operation of GMDSS Equipment
|Lack of familiarity
|No
|08107 – Machinery control alarms
|Malfunctioning
|No
|07120 – Means of escape
|Blocked
|No
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|18416 – Ropes and wires
|Not as Required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 20th July 2018
Vessel Name: Johanna Helena
GT: 4842
IMO: 9372212
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (White list)
Company: Hermann Lohman
Classification Society: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 4th July 2018 at Liverpool
Summary: Eight deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|08108 – UMS - alarms
|Inoperative
|No
|99101 – Other (SOLAS operational)
|Other
|No
|01113 – Minimum safe manning document
|Not as required
|No
|10111 - Charts
|Expired
|Yes
|10111 - Charts
|Missing
|Yes
|13101 – Operation of machinery
|Lack of familiarity
|No
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Damaged
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st July 2018
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: DOUWENT
GT: 1311
IMO: 8703139
Flag: Liberia (White list)
Company: Sky Mare Navigation Co
Classification Society: IRS
Recognised Organisation: IRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: IRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: IRS
Date and Place of Detention: 26th June 2018 at Avonmouth
Summary: Six deficiencies with one ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|02109 – Permanent means of access
|Not as required
|No
|01201 – Certificates of master and officers
|Missing
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|01225 – Seafarers’ employment agreement
|Invalid
|No
|04109 – Fire Drills
|Lack of training, lack of knowledge
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 4th July 2018
Vessel Name: PALLAS GLORY
GT: 2611
IMO: 9318230
Flag: Malta (White list)
Company: Pallas Shipping AS
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA
Date and Place of Detention: 25th June 2018 at Ipswich
Summary: Twenty deficiencies with three grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01209 – Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc
|Not as required
|No
|04102 – Emergency fire pump and it’s pipes
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|10106 – Compass correction log
|Not as required
|01310 – Signs, indications
|Not as required
|No
|07108 – Ready availability of fire fighting equipment
|Not properly stowed
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|Yes
|18315 – Provisions quality and nutritional value
|Not as required
|No
|01308 – Records of seafarers’ daily hour of work or rest
|Incorrect entries
|No
|11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety
|Not as required
|No
|14104 – Oil filtering equipment
|Not as required
|No
|01218 - Medical certificate
|Not as required
|No
|07120 – Means of escape
|Blocked
|No
|04103 – Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches
|Not as required
|No
|09232 – Cleanliness of engine room
|Insufficient
|NO
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Damaged
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|13105 – UMS – Ship
|Inoperative
|No
This vessel was released on 6th July 2018
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: RMRS
Recognised Organisation: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01123 – Continuous synopsis record
|Entries missing
|No
|01218 – Medical certificate
|Missing
|No
|01320 – Garbage record book
|Incorrect
|No
|01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|False
|No
|04110 – Abandon ship drill
|Insufficient frequency
|No
|10105 - Magnetic compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10128 – Navigation bridge visibility
|Not as required
|No
|10104 - Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11122 - Radio life-saving appliances
|Inoperative
|No
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|04109 - Fire drills
|Lack of communication
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS
|Missing
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform.
|Not as required
|No
|05199 - Other (radiocommunication)
|Other
|No
|11104 - Rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument
|Not properly maintained
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP)
|Invalid
|Yes
|14604 – Bunker delivery note
|Not as required
|No
|01315 – Oil record book
|Not properly filled
|No
|02105 - Steering gear
|Not properly maintained
|No
|02108 – Electrical installations in general
|Not properly maintained
|No
|11134 – Operations of life saving appliances
|Lack of familiarity
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st July 2018
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018
