Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during July 2018

During July, there were three new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, five vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of five vessels remain under detention at the end of July.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.

Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State

White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN JULY 2018

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (White list)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification Society: NA

Recognised Organisation: NA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01199 – Other certificates Other No 01218 - Medical Incorrect language No 02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes 07113 – Fire Pumps Insufficient Pressure Yes 07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required No 12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks Not as required Yes 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions No 01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption) Missing No 01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption) Missing No 01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption) Missing No

This vessel was still detained on 31st July 2018

Vessel Name: ANMIRO

GT: 2461

IMO: 9434577

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (White list)

Company: Briese Sciffahrts GMBH

Classification Society: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 16th July 2018 at Blyth

Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18425 – Access/Structural fractures (Ships) Not as required No 99101 - Other safety in general Other No 99101 – Other safety in general Other No 11117 - Lifebuoys including provisions and disposition Not as required No 10109 - Lights, shapes, sound signals Not as required No 16101 – Security related defects Not as required No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire Not as required No 10106 – Compass correction log Not as required Yes 10138 – Bridge navigation watch alarm Inadequate No 05118 - Operation of GMDSS Equipment Lack of familiarity No 08107 – Machinery control alarms Malfunctioning No 07120 – Means of escape Blocked No 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No 99101 – Other safety in general Other No 18416 – Ropes and wires Not as Required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 20th July 2018

Vessel Name: Johanna Helena

GT: 4842

IMO: 9372212

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (White list)

Company: Hermann Lohman

Classification Society: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 4th July 2018 at Liverpool

Summary: Eight deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 08108 – UMS - alarms Inoperative No 99101 – Other (SOLAS operational) Other No 01113 – Minimum safe manning document Not as required No 10111 - Charts Expired Yes 10111 - Charts Missing Yes 13101 – Operation of machinery Lack of familiarity No 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Damaged No

This vessel was still detained on 31st July 2018

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: DOUWENT

GT: 1311

IMO: 8703139

Flag: Liberia (White list)

Company: Sky Mare Navigation Co

Classification Society: IRS

Recognised Organisation: IRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: IRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: IRS

Date and Place of Detention: 26th June 2018 at Avonmouth

Summary: Six deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 02109 – Permanent means of access Not as required No 01201 – Certificates of master and officers Missing No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required No 01225 – Seafarers’ employment agreement Invalid No 04109 – Fire Drills Lack of training, lack of knowledge No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 4th July 2018

Vessel Name: PALLAS GLORY

GT: 2611

IMO: 9318230

Flag: Malta (White list)

Company: Pallas Shipping AS

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA

Date and Place of Detention: 25th June 2018 at Ipswich

Summary: Twenty deficiencies with three grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01209 – Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc Not as required No 04102 – Emergency fire pump and it’s pipes Inoperative Yes 10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan Not as required No 10106 – Compass correction log Not as required 01310 – Signs, indications Not as required No 07108 – Ready availability of fire fighting equipment Not properly stowed No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required Yes 18315 – Provisions quality and nutritional value Not as required No 01308 – Records of seafarers’ daily hour of work or rest Incorrect entries No 11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition Not as required No 07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety Not as required No 14104 – Oil filtering equipment Not as required No 01218 - Medical certificate Not as required No 07120 – Means of escape Blocked No 04103 – Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches Not as required No 09232 – Cleanliness of engine room Insufficient NO 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Damaged No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 13105 – UMS – Ship Inoperative No

This vessel was released on 6th July 2018

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: RMRS

Recognised Organisation: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01123 – Continuous synopsis record Entries missing No 01218 – Medical certificate Missing No 01320 – Garbage record book Incorrect No 01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No 04110 – Abandon ship drill Insufficient frequency No 10105 - Magnetic compass Inoperative Yes 10128 – Navigation bridge visibility Not as required No 10104 - Gyro compass Inoperative Yes 11122 - Radio life-saving appliances Inoperative No 11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required Yes 04109 - Fire drills Lack of communication No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS Missing No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform. Not as required No 05199 - Other (radiocommunication) Other No 11104 - Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes 11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes 10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No 06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument Not properly maintained No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No 01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes 14604 – Bunker delivery note Not as required No 01315 – Oil record book Not properly filled No 02105 - Steering gear Not properly maintained No 02108 – Electrical installations in general Not properly maintained No 11134 – Operations of life saving appliances Lack of familiarity No

This vessel was still detained on 31st July 2018

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 30th June 2018

