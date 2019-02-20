Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during January 2019

During January, there were six new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.

Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State

White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2019

Vessel Name: BIRCH

GT: 1552

IMO: 8917869

Flag: Cook Islands (Black list)

Company: Nismar Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: Indian Register of Shipping

Recognised Organisation: N/A

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: N/A

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: N/A

Date and Place of Detention: 4th January 2019 at Cardiff

Summary: Thirty-two deficiencies with nine grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18316 - Water, pipes, tanks Not as required No 18306 - Sleeping room, additional spaces Not as required No 01306 - Shipboard working arrangements Not as required No 10135 - Monitoring of voyage or passage plan Not as required No 10126 - Record of drills and steering gear tests Not as required No 18314 - Provisions quantity Insufficient No 18302 - Sanitary Facilities Not Hygienic No 07113 - Fire pumps and its pipes Not as required Yes 18414 - Protection machines/parts Not as required No 02105 - Steering gear Not as required Yes 01202 - Certificate for rating for watchkeeping Missing Yes 18318 - Food temperature Not as required No 11118 - Lifejackets incl. provision and disposition Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 16105 - Access control to ship Not as required No 07101 - Fire prevention structural integrity Not as required No 11131 - On board training and instructions Not as required No 01308 - Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No 18321 - Heating, air conditioning and ventilation Not as required No 04102 - Emergency fire pump and its pipes Insufficient pressure Yes 13102 - Auxiliary engine Not as required No 07103 - Division - decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required Yes 18321 - Heating, air conditioning and ventilation Not as required No 01315 - Oil record book Not properly filled No 18417 - Anchoring devices Missing No 11132 - Maintenance and inspections Not as required Yes 10127 - Voyage or passage plan Not as required No 10117 - Echo sounder Inoperative Yes 10103 – Radar Inoperative No 14104 - Oil filtering equipment Not as required Yes 18420 - Cleanliness of engine room Not as required No 18317 - Food personal hygiene Not as required No

This vessel was released on 17th January 2019

Vessel Name: GALA TRIO

GT: 1596

IMO: 9073220

Flag: Panama (White list)

Company: Trio Denizcilik Ic ve Dis

Classification Society: Polish Register of Shipping

Recognised Organisation: National Shipping Adjuster Inc

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: National Shipping Adjuster Inc

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: National Shipping Adjuster Inc

Date and Place of Detention: 12th January 2019 at Seaham

Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01104 - Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption) Not properly filled No 01220 - Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Invalid No 01139 - Maritime Labour Certificate Missing No 07101 - Fire prevention structural integrity Not as required Yes 99101 - Other safety in general Other No 18416 - Ropes and wires Damaged No 14104 – Oil filtering equipment Documentation missing No 99101 – Other safety in general Other No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment) including exemption) Not properly filled No 01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate Invalid No 01218 – Medical certificate Not properly filled No 10106 – Compass correction log Not as required No 07114 – Remote Means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc.) Machinery spaces Not as required No 11124 - Embarkation arrangement survival craft Dirty No 18313 – Cleanliness Dirty No

This vessel was released on 31st January 2019

Vessel Name: YASA UNSAL SUNAR

GT: 3125

IMO: 9396206

Flag: Marshall Islands (White list)

Company: Ya-Sa Gemi Isletmeciligi Ve Ticaret A.S

Classification Society: NKK

Recognised Organisation: NKK

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK

Date and Place of Detention: 13th January 2019 at Immingham

Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item | Nature of defect | Ground for Detention 99101 - Other safety in general | Other| No 04114 - Emergency source of power - Emergency generator | Not as required | No 18408 - Electrical | Not as required |No 18302 - Sanitary Facilities | Not as required | No 15150 - ISM | Not as required | Yes 07115 - Fire-dampers |Not as required | No 18416 - Ropes and wires | Not as required | No 10105 - Magnetic compass | Not as required | No 04108 - Muster list| Incomplete | No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions| Not as required | No 99101 – Other safety in general | Other | No 10109 – Lights, shapes, sound - signals | Not as required |No 05103 – Main Installation | Not as required | No 10133 – Bridge Operation | Lack Familiarity | No 11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft |Not properly maintained | No This vessel was released on 17th January 2019

Vessel Name: NAVIOS PROSPERITY

GT: 43158

IMO: 9392420

Flag: Panama (White list)

Company: KISM Pte Ltd

Classification Society: NKK

Recognised Organisation: NKK

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: ABS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: ABS

Date and Place of Detention: 13th January 2019 at Port Talbot

Summary: Twenty Three deficiencies with ten grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 10136 – Establishment of working language onboard Not established Yes 02109 – Permanent means of access Unsafe No 02105 – Steering gear Not as required No 07115 – Fire-dampers Inoperative Yes 07110 – Fire Fighting equipment and appliances Not as required No 07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes Not as required Yes 07103 – Division – decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required No 10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan Not as required No 11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft Not properly maintained No 16105 – Atmosphere testing instrument Not properly maintained No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances Not properly maintained Yes 10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required Yes 11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required Yes 10111 – Charts Missing Yes 01311 – Survey report file Missing No 14102 – Retention of oil on board Not as required No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required No 18432 – Risk evaluation , training and instruction to seafarers Missing No 04103 – Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches Not properly maintained No 04109 – Fire drills Lack of control Yes 11112 – Launching arrangements for survival craft Broken Yes 11131 – On board training and instructions Not as required No

This vessel was released on 21st January 2019

Vessel Name: GRETA

GT: 2396

IMO: 9234422

Flag: St Vincent and the Grenadines (Grey list)

Company: Logmar OU

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA

Date and Place of Detention: 17th January 2019 at Warren Point

Summary: Ten deficiencies with four grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Invalid Yes 15150 - ISM Not as required No 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part I and II) Invalid Yes 04114 – Emergency source of power – emergency generator Inoperative No 04106 – Emergency steering position com./ compass reading Inoperative No 18203 – Wages Not adequate Yes 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required No 10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan Not as required No 03103 – Railing, gangway, walkway and means for safe passage Not as required No 07101 – Fire prevention structural integrity Not as required No 03112 – Scuppers, inlets and discharges Corroded Yes

This vessel was released on 19th January 2019

Vessel Name: ARESSA

GT: 1926

IMO: 7612498

Flag: Togo (Black list)

Company: Aressa Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: DBS

Recognised Organisation: DBS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DBS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DBS

Date and Place of Detention: 23rd January 2019 at Goole

Summary: Twenty Three deficiencies with thirteen grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01137 – Civil Liabilty for Bunker and Oil Pollution Expired Yes 01113 – Minimum Safe Manning Document Invalid Yes 01123 – Continuous Synopsis Record Missing Yes 01106 – Document of Compliance DOC/ISM Entries missing Yes 01336 – Certificate of documentary evidence of financial security for repatriation Missing Yes 01337 – Certificate of documentary evidence of financial security relating to ship owner’s liabilty Missing Yes 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part l and ll) Missing Yes 01220 – Seafarer employment agreement Not as required Yes 01330 – Procedure for complaint under MLC 2006 Missing Yes 11110 – Stowage and Provision of Lifejackets Expired Yes 11128 – Line throwing appliance Inoperative No 11124 – Embarkation arrangement of survival craft Not properly maintained No 11117 – Lifebuoys incl provision and disposition Not as required No 11102 – Lifeboat inventory Not as required No 11135 – Maintaining of life saving appliances Not as required Yes 13108 – Ventilators, Air pipes casings Corroded Yes 10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required No 10104 – Gyro compass Inoperative No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resistant divisions Missing No 04103 – Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches Not as required No 07115 – Fire - dampers Not as required No 01214 – Endorsement by flag state Missing No 01199 – Other certificates Other No

This vessel was released on 31st January 2019

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (White list)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification Society: NA

Recognised Organisation: NA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01199 – Other certificates Other No 01218 - Medical Incorrect language No 02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes 07113 – Fire Pumps Insufficient Pressure Yes 07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required No 12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks Not as required No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No 01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption) Missing No 01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption) Missing No 01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption) Missing No

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2019

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: RMRS

Recognised Organisation: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01123 – Continuous synopsis record Entries missing No 01218 – Medical certificate Missing No 01320 – Garbage record book Incorrect No 01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No 04110 – Abandon ship drill Insufficient frequency No 10105 - Magnetic compass Inoperative Yes 10128 – Navigation bridge visibility Not as required No 10104 - Gyro compass Inoperative Yes 11122 - Radio life-saving appliances Inoperative No 11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required Yes 04109 - Fire drills Lack of communication No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS Missing No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform. Not as required No 05199 - Other (radiocommunication) Other No 11104 - Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes 11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes 10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No 06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument Not properly maintained No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No 01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes 14604 – Bunker delivery note Not as required No 01315 – Oil record book Not properly filled No 02105 - Steering gear Not properly maintained No 02108 – Electrical installations in general Not properly maintained No 11134 – Operations of life saving appliances Lack of familiarity No

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2019

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

