Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during January 2019
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that four foreign flagged ships remained under detention in UK ports during January 2019 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During January, there were six new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port.
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure.
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2019
Vessel Name: BIRCH
GT: 1552
IMO: 8917869
Flag: Cook Islands (Black list)
Company: Nismar Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: Indian Register of Shipping
Recognised Organisation: N/A
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and Place of Detention: 4th January 2019 at Cardiff
Summary: Thirty-two deficiencies with nine grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18316 - Water, pipes, tanks
|Not as required
|No
|18306 - Sleeping room, additional spaces
|Not as required
|No
|01306 - Shipboard working arrangements
|Not as required
|No
|10135 - Monitoring of voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|10126 - Record of drills and steering gear tests
|Not as required
|No
|18314 - Provisions quantity
|Insufficient
|No
|18302 - Sanitary Facilities
|Not Hygienic
|No
|07113 - Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|Yes
|18414 - Protection machines/parts
|Not as required
|No
|02105 - Steering gear
|Not as required
|Yes
|01202 - Certificate for rating for watchkeeping
|Missing
|Yes
|18318 - Food temperature
|Not as required
|No
|11118 - Lifejackets incl. provision and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|16105 - Access control to ship
|Not as required
|No
|07101 - Fire prevention structural integrity
|Not as required
|No
|11131 - On board training and instructions
|Not as required
|No
|01308 - Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|False
|No
|18321 - Heating, air conditioning and ventilation
|Not as required
|No
|04102 - Emergency fire pump and its pipes
|Insufficient pressure
|Yes
|13102 - Auxiliary engine
|Not as required
|No
|07103 - Division - decks, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|Yes
|18321 - Heating, air conditioning and ventilation
|Not as required
|No
|01315 - Oil record book
|Not properly filled
|No
|18417 - Anchoring devices
|Missing
|No
|11132 - Maintenance and inspections
|Not as required
|Yes
|10127 - Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|10117 - Echo sounder
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10103 – Radar
|Inoperative
|No
|14104 - Oil filtering equipment
|Not as required
|Yes
|18420 - Cleanliness of engine room
|Not as required
|No
|18317 - Food personal hygiene
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was released on 17th January 2019
Vessel Name: GALA TRIO
GT: 1596
IMO: 9073220
Flag: Panama (White list)
Company: Trio Denizcilik Ic ve Dis
Classification Society: Polish Register of Shipping
Recognised Organisation: National Shipping Adjuster Inc
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: National Shipping Adjuster Inc
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: National Shipping Adjuster Inc
Date and Place of Detention: 12th January 2019 at Seaham
Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01104 - Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption)
|Not properly filled
|No
|01220 - Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|No
|01139 - Maritime Labour Certificate
|Missing
|No
|07101 - Fire prevention structural integrity
|Not as required
|Yes
|99101 - Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|18416 - Ropes and wires
|Damaged
|No
|14104 – Oil filtering equipment
|Documentation missing
|No
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment) including exemption)
|Not properly filled
|No
|01139 – Maritime Labour Certificate
|Invalid
|No
|01218 – Medical certificate
|Not properly filled
|No
|10106 – Compass correction log
|Not as required
|No
|07114 – Remote Means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc.) Machinery spaces
|Not as required
|No
|11124 - Embarkation arrangement survival craft
|Dirty
|No
|18313 – Cleanliness
|Dirty
|No
This vessel was released on 31st January 2019
Vessel Name: YASA UNSAL SUNAR
GT: 3125
IMO: 9396206
Flag: Marshall Islands (White list)
Company: Ya-Sa Gemi Isletmeciligi Ve Ticaret A.S
Classification Society: NKK
Recognised Organisation: NKK
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK
Date and Place of Detention: 13th January 2019 at Immingham
Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with one ground for detention
Defective item | Nature of defect | Ground for Detention 99101 - Other safety in general | Other| No 04114 - Emergency source of power - Emergency generator | Not as required | No 18408 - Electrical | Not as required |No 18302 - Sanitary Facilities | Not as required | No 15150 - ISM | Not as required | Yes 07115 - Fire-dampers |Not as required | No 18416 - Ropes and wires | Not as required | No 10105 - Magnetic compass | Not as required | No 04108 - Muster list| Incomplete | No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions| Not as required | No 99101 – Other safety in general | Other | No 10109 – Lights, shapes, sound - signals | Not as required |No 05103 – Main Installation | Not as required | No 10133 – Bridge Operation | Lack Familiarity | No 11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft |Not properly maintained | No This vessel was released on 17th January 2019
Vessel Name: NAVIOS PROSPERITY
GT: 43158
IMO: 9392420
Flag: Panama (White list)
Company: KISM Pte Ltd
Classification Society: NKK
Recognised Organisation: NKK
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: ABS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: ABS
Date and Place of Detention: 13th January 2019 at Port Talbot
Summary: Twenty Three deficiencies with ten grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|10136 – Establishment of working language onboard
|Not established
|Yes
|02109 – Permanent means of access
|Unsafe
|No
|02105 – Steering gear
|Not as required
|No
|07115 – Fire-dampers
|Inoperative
|Yes
|07110 – Fire Fighting equipment and appliances
|Not as required
|No
|07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|Yes
|07103 – Division – decks, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|No
|10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft
|Not properly maintained
|No
|16105 – Atmosphere testing instrument
|Not properly maintained
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not as required
|Yes
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Missing
|Yes
|01311 – Survey report file
|Missing
|No
|14102 – Retention of oil on board
|Not as required
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|18432 – Risk evaluation , training and instruction to seafarers
|Missing
|No
|04103 – Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches
|Not properly maintained
|No
|04109 – Fire drills
|Lack of control
|Yes
|11112 – Launching arrangements for survival craft
|Broken
|Yes
|11131 – On board training and instructions
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was released on 21st January 2019
Vessel Name: GRETA
GT: 2396
IMO: 9234422
Flag: St Vincent and the Grenadines (Grey list)
Company: Logmar OU
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA
Date and Place of Detention: 17th January 2019 at Warren Point
Summary: Ten deficiencies with four grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|Yes
|15150 - ISM
|Not as required
|No
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part I and II)
|Invalid
|Yes
|04114 – Emergency source of power – emergency generator
|Inoperative
|No
|04106 – Emergency steering position com./ compass reading
|Inoperative
|No
|18203 – Wages
|Not adequate
|Yes
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|03103 – Railing, gangway, walkway and means for safe passage
|Not as required
|No
|07101 – Fire prevention structural integrity
|Not as required
|No
|03112 – Scuppers, inlets and discharges
|Corroded
|Yes
This vessel was released on 19th January 2019
Vessel Name: ARESSA
GT: 1926
IMO: 7612498
Flag: Togo (Black list)
Company: Aressa Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: DBS
Recognised Organisation: DBS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DBS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DBS
Date and Place of Detention: 23rd January 2019 at Goole
Summary: Twenty Three deficiencies with thirteen grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01137 – Civil Liabilty for Bunker and Oil Pollution
|Expired
|Yes
|01113 – Minimum Safe Manning Document
|Invalid
|Yes
|01123 – Continuous Synopsis Record
|Missing
|Yes
|01106 – Document of Compliance DOC/ISM
|Entries missing
|Yes
|01336 – Certificate of documentary evidence of financial security for repatriation
|Missing
|Yes
|01337 – Certificate of documentary evidence of financial security relating to ship owner’s liabilty
|Missing
|Yes
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (Part l and ll)
|Missing
|Yes
|01220 – Seafarer employment agreement
|Not as required
|Yes
|01330 – Procedure for complaint under MLC 2006
|Missing
|Yes
|11110 – Stowage and Provision of Lifejackets
|Expired
|Yes
|11128 – Line throwing appliance
|Inoperative
|No
|11124 – Embarkation arrangement of survival craft
|Not properly maintained
|No
|11117 – Lifebuoys incl provision and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|11102 – Lifeboat inventory
|Not as required
|No
|11135 – Maintaining of life saving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|13108 – Ventilators, Air pipes casings
|Corroded
|Yes
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not as required
|No
|10104 – Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resistant divisions
|Missing
|No
|04103 – Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches
|Not as required
|No
|07115 – Fire - dampers
|Not as required
|No
|01214 – Endorsement by flag state
|Missing
|No
|01199 – Other certificates
|Other
|No
This vessel was released on 31st January 2019
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification Society: NA
Recognised Organisation: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01199 – Other certificates
|Other
|No
|01218 - Medical
|Incorrect language
|No
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|07113 – Fire Pumps
|Insufficient Pressure
|Yes
|07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|No
|12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks
|Not as required
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
|01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
|01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2019
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: RMRS
Recognised Organisation: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01123 – Continuous synopsis record
|Entries missing
|No
|01218 – Medical certificate
|Missing
|No
|01320 – Garbage record book
|Incorrect
|No
|01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|False
|No
|04110 – Abandon ship drill
|Insufficient frequency
|No
|10105 - Magnetic compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10128 – Navigation bridge visibility
|Not as required
|No
|10104 - Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11122 - Radio life-saving appliances
|Inoperative
|No
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|04109 - Fire drills
|Lack of communication
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS
|Missing
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform.
|Not as required
|No
|05199 - Other (radiocommunication)
|Other
|No
|11104 - Rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument
|Not properly maintained
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP)
|Invalid
|Yes
|14604 – Bunker delivery note
|Not as required
|No
|01315 – Oil record book
|Not properly filled
|No
|02105 - Steering gear
|Not properly maintained
|No
|02108 – Electrical installations in general
|Not properly maintained
|No
|11134 – Operations of life saving appliances
|Lack of familiarity
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2019
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
