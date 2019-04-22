News story
Flags flown at half mast for Sri Lanka victims
Union flags on Downing Street and Foreign Office Buildings to be flown at half mast on Tuesday 23rd April
Union flags on Downing Street and Foreign Office Buildings will be flown at half mast on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives and all others that were affected by the attacks in Sri Lanka on Sunday. Flags will also be flown at half mast at The British High Commission in Colombo.
Published 22 April 2019