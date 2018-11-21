Five Reappointments made to the Science Museum Group

Anton Valk

After an international career in new media and telecommunications, Anton Valk started Abellio, the second largest UK rail operator in 2001, retiring as its CEO and UK Chairman in 2012. Since stepping down, he has remained active in the rail industry in an advisory capacity and as a member of the British Transport Police Authority until 2017. Anton was awarded a CBE in 2014 for his contribution to British business and his commitment to improving the public transport system in the UK.

Professor Russell Foster

Russell Foster is Professor of Circadian Neuroscience, Head of the Nuffield Laboratory of Ophthalmology and Director of the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute (SCNi) at the University of Oxford. He holds a Fellowship at Brasenose College Oxford.

Dame Fiona Woolf

Dame Fiona Woolf is an energy lawyer who has worked on electricity reforms and market implementation in over 40 countries. She was the 686th Lord Mayor of London (for 2013–14), when she served as global ambassador for UK-based financial, business and energy services. During her mayoralty she promoted STEM subjects to young people and finance for the low carbon economy. Dame Woolf served as President of the Law Society of England and Wales (2006–2007) and was a member of the Competition Commission (2005–2013).

Sharon Flood

Sharon is Présidente du Conseil de Surveillance at ST Du Pont S.A., the Paris-based luxury goods company. She serves on the Board of Network Rail as a Non-Executive Director, where she is a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Treasury Committees. She is also on the Board of Crest Nicholson, the FTSE 250 Housebuilder, where she chairs the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee and serves on the Nomination and Remuneration committees. Sharon has extensive financial experience in a number of senior finance and strategy roles, most recently as a Group Chief Financial Officer at Sun European Partners and prior to that as Finance Director of John Lewis Department Stores.

Professor David Phoenix

Professor Phoenix is Vice Chancellor and CEO of London South Bank University and a member of the HEFCE Strategic Committee for Teaching Quality and the Student Experience. He was elected to Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh) for his contribution to medical research and education, made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to Science and Higher Education and elected to the prestigious role of Academician by the Academy of Social Sciences for his work in areas linked to educational policy. He is internationally recognised for his work in the field of biochemistry with over 200 publications and has held chairs in the UK, Canada, China and Russia. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, The Society of Biology, The Institute of Mathematics and Its Applications and the Royal Society of Medicine and in 2015 was made a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London.

This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. The appointees have declared no such political activity.