First permanent non-executive chairman appointed at the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA)

Clive Scrivener has been appointed as the first permanent non-executive chairman of the VCA following an open competition.

Clive, who takes up the position in October 2018, is an experienced senior business leader, with a track record of founding, managing and leading a number of companies, principally in the automotive arena. Currently a non-executive director at the VCA and Chairman of the Audit Committee, Clive has an excellent grounding in the work of the agency as well a strong appreciation of the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead.

Clive is also chairman of a number of leading industry disrupters in sectors including autonomous vehicle software and advanced battery management systems technology. His experience leaves Clive well placed to support the VCA across its broad range of responsibilities, including in preparing for the regulatory challenges associated with the type approval of increasingly complex vehicle systems.

Department for Transport Permanent Secretary, Bernadette Kelly said:

Clive has a distinguished track record of leading high-profile organisations and brings with him a wealth of expertise that will be invaluable as Non-executive Chairman of the VCA . Having spent some time immersed in the VCA ’s work he understands the responsibilities it holds and the important role the agency plays through the support it offers to industry. I would like to thank our outgoing Non-executive Director and acting Chairman, Sue Sharland, for the excellent work she has done in getting the VCA to where it is today.

Clive Scrivener said:

It is a great privilege to be appointed as the first Non-Executive Chairman at the VCA . I’ve enjoyed working with the senior management team during my time as a non-executive and I look forward to supporting the agency to deliver its wide ranging obligations, particularly at a time of such great change for the automotive industry

Pia Wilkes, CEO at VCA said: