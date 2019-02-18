First part of Mytholmroyd flood defences finished

A new footbridge has been installed and flood walls built as part of the initial phase of construction of flood defences in Mytholmroyd to be completed.

This phase is along Cragg Brook with the new steel bridge for pedestrians upstream of the railway viaduct between the back of the Shoulder of Mutton pub and Streamside Fold.

The new bridge is designed and manufactured by Huddersfield-based company CTS Bridges. The old footbridge had to be removed to allow the new flood walls to be installed.

As part of the works new footpaths have been constructed in the area and an access ramp and safety handrails fitted to improve access to the bridge. Work to improve drainage, landscaping and lighting has also been carried out around the car park of the pub.

New flood walls are now in place in this area with glass panels installed at the back of the pub to provide views of Cragg Brook, also known as Elphin Brook.

Mark Tupman, senior flood adviser for the Environment Agency, said:

In designing the works we have worked closely with Historic England and Calderdale Council to ensure our work considers the Conservation Area status of the surrounding environment. While the flood walls are constructed using new natural stone, they will become weathered and blend in with the existing stone over several months. It is extremely difficult to find an exact match to the original stone used along parts of Cragg Brook as that stone has had many years of exposure to the elements. The quarry where it was first sourced is also no longer in existence. There are a range of stone and brick types on buildings surrounding the defences and the works will provide cohesion to the existing environment.

Chris Blenkarn, VBA Project Manager, said:

We are pleased that the initial phase of the works are complete and look forward to further progress for the remainder of the main scheme to reduce the flood risk to Mytholmroyd.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Cllr Barry Collins said:

We are pleased to see things beginning to take shape with the completion of this first major milestone as part of the Mytholmroyd flood alleviation scheme.

As well as reducing flood risk for local homes and businesses this important piece of work provides improved access and should gradually blend well with the local setting.

Mrs Norma Uttley, of Streamside Fold, said:

We are really pleased with the new footbridge, walls and railings, looking good so far also the landscaping all done to a high quality.

Her husband Robert added:

The men have worked hard in some terrible weather conditions, please pass on our thanks to all concerned. We look forward to all the flood prevention work being completed, we can then return to village life pre flood.

The Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme, which will cost in the region of £30m, has been developed by the Environment Agency in partnership with Calderdale Council and is expected to be completed by Winter 2019 / 20. Design and construction of the scheme is being carried out by main contractor VBA, a joint venture comprising VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business.

Vital works to be completed as part of the scheme include construction of new, raised and improved flood walls, relocation of Caldene Bridge, widening of the river channel at key locations and flood proofing of the buildings next to the river.

If anyone has any questions about the scheme they can email the project team:-mytholmroydFAS@environment-agency.gov.uk A regular news bulletin is produced with information about the scheme which is distributed throughout the village and you can request online by emailing the team.

For latest updates or follow #MytholmroydFAS @EnvAgencyYNE on Twitter. Residents are urged to sign up for free flood warnings to get vital time to save themselves and their possessions from the devastating effects of flooding.

Visit or contact Floodline on tel: 0345 988 1188.

Find out what to do when you receive a flood warning and how to prepare for a flood

The Government is investing £475 million in Yorkshire to better protect 66,000 homes across the county as part of our current six year programme to 2021.

The Environment Agency is investing £2.6 billion in flood and coastal erosion risk management projects nationally between 2015 to 2021. This will help reduce the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea, groundwater and surface water and from coastal erosion for at least 300,000 homes.