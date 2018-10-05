First new trains in £500 million northern investment unveiled by Northern Powerhouse minister

98 state-of-the-art trains will be rolled out on the Northern Rail network over the coming months

£500 million investment will lead to the total removal of the Pacer trains from the Northern network

unveiling marks the next stage in multi-billion pound government investment in the north to improve everyday passenger journeys

Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry has unveiled the first brand new trains set to transform journeys across the north, as part of a £500 million investment for Northern Rail passengers, on a visit to Liverpool yesterday (4 October 2018).

A total of 98 brand new diesel and electric trains will be rolled out across the Northern network, which spans the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and parts of the East Midlands, over the coming months. Replacing outdated Pacer trains, their introduction is in addition to the refurbishment and modernisation of all other trains on the network.

Promotional video regarding Northern investment

On a visit to the Edge Hill depot in the city, the Northern Powerhouse minister joined Northern CEO David Brown to mark the unveiling of the state-of-the-art trains, which is an important milestone in the government’s ongoing multi-billion pound investment in the north that will make journeys quicker, more reliable and more comfortable.

Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry said:

These spacious, comfortable and modern new trains are a clear demonstration of both the government and train operators commitment to the Northern Powerhouse and putting passengers at the heart of everything we do. We are investing in the biggest modernisation of our rail network since Victorian times, ensuring people receive the faster, more reliable and more frequent services they deserve. Over the next few months we will see these brand new, state-of-the-art trains replace the out-dated Pacer trains, providing more seats and better journeys for passengers across the Northern Powerhouse.

Northern’s Managing Director, David Brown said:

I was lucky enough to see the trains in production in Spain earlier in the year, but it’s even better to see them here in Liverpool – just weeks away from entering passenger service. The quality of what has been delivered is a real landmark for Northern and our customers, and to be able to demonstrate that quality to colleagues and stakeholders today is an incredibly proud moment for me. Now it only remains for us to share these fantastic new trains with our customers, so that they can experience the comfort and the benefits all the new on-board features bring.

The new Class 195 diesel trans and 331 electric trains have been built by CAF in Spain. They were delivered to Northern in the summer and have been going through testing since then.

The government has previously announced that Northern and TransPennine Express services will benefit from 500 new carriages, room for 40,000 extra passengers and more than 2,000 extra services a week, with all trains new or refurbished.

In addition, the government is investing £13 billion through to 2020 to transform transport across the north – the biggest investment any government has ever made and, between 2019 and 2024, will invest around £3 billion further in upgrading the Transpennine route between Manchester, Leeds and York to deliver faster, more frequent and more reliable journeys with more seats.