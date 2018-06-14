First events announced for National Democracy Week

The first events to inform, include and inspire have been announced for National Democracy Week.

A series of nationwide events have been announced today as part of the inaugural National Democracy Week, taking place from 2 - 8 July. The events are aimed at inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in democracy and will be organised by charities and community groups across the country.

This festival of democracy is being held in July to coincide with and celebrate the 90th anniversary of the 1928 Equal Franchise Act - a further historic constitutional milestone which granted equal voting rights to men and women.

Proceedings will kick off on the 2 July in Manchester, with the first ever National Democracy Awards at the People’s Museum. The Awards will recognise the exceptional service of those who work tirelessly to increase democratic engagement in the UK.

Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith MP said:

This is a UK-wide festival to celebrate 90 years of equal democratic rights for women and men. I’d encourage everyone to join in National Democracy Week and participate in an activity in their local area. Putting on an event in your local scout hut, school hall or community centre is a great way to celebrate and get your local community involved. Our democracy should be inclusive of everyone in society. We hope the fantastic events being held around the country will inform, include and inspire people of all backgrounds to participate in our democracy.”

During the week, organisations around the country will hold a wide variety of events, including:

Shout Out UK will host a ‘Women In Politics Hackathon’ inviting up to 100 young women, including influential figures across parties, to come together and tackle the issue of representation in politics.

UpRising, the British Red Cross and the Refugee Council are hosting ‘Our Voice’, a youth-led event focused on refugee and asylum seeker issues in Birmingham and Bedford.

Faith Forums for London will deliver a five day Civic and Democracy Leadership Programme equipping young leaders to participate and engage with our Democracy.

The Patchwork Foundation is hosting an event to promote positive integration of under-represented, deprived and minority communities into British democracy and civil society.

Over 25 events have been confirmed in eight cities throughout the UK and more are being added all the time. Sign up for an event, advertise yours or download our partner pack here.

Further information

The Prime Minister answered a question at Prime Minister’s Question Time on 6 June about National Democracy Week. Read the full transcript here.