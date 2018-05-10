Finding explosives hidden in electrical items collaboration event

This event will enable the winning suppliers from the competition to showcase their research proposals to end users, government and other organisations. The outcome of this event is to enable future collaboration between organisations to enable these innovative ideas to be developed and integrated into working products. We are interested to understand if you are a company working in this area or whether you would like to hear about exciting new developments in this field.

Finding explosives in electrical items programme

In March 2017, the UK introduced a ban on large electronic devices in the cabin of UK-bound aircraft from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa. Restrictions like these are of great concern to the aviation industry, and equally to passengers. Stopping passengers from travelling with electrical items can have a huge impact on personal and business activity.

Background to the competition

The competition is seeking to help the UK Government, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the aviation industry to improve aviation security processes, by staying ahead of evolving threats whilst reducing delays at checkpoint screening. The suppliers which have now been funded as part of the competition process, could provide an alternative to imposing bans on electrical items or implementing additional laborious screening measures.

To register

The event is taking place on Thursday 7 June 2018 in London. If you would like to register your expression of interest to attend, please reply to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk by Thursday 24 May 2018 at 1pm, with the subject title of ‘FASS Collaboration day 7 June 2018’ stating the following information:

name of attendee

organisation

why you would like to attend

Successful applicants will then be sent a link to register for attendance. Please note that if the event is oversubscribed, we will have to limit the number attending from a single organisation. Joining instructions for the event, including the venue details and agenda will be distributed on Thursday 31 May 2018.