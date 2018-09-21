Fife named the most enterprising place in Britain for 2018

Regions, universities and businesses including Teesside University, Darwen Aldridge Community Academy, Hounslow Chamber of Commerce and Fife Council honoured for excellence

Awards form part of the UK Government’s drive to create prosperous communities across the UK through modern Industrial Strategy

Small Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst today (Friday September 21) named the winners of this year’s Enterprising Britain Awards.

Fife in Scotland has been named the UK’s most enterprising region and other top accolades have gone to Darwen Aldridge Community Academy in Lancashire, Teesside University, Hounslow Chamber of Commerce and Fife Council.

Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst said:

I’m proud to see a wealth of talent, creativity and innovation across the UK being recognised at the Enterprising Britain Awards. Entrepreneurialism is thriving in the UK, with more than 1,000 businesses starting up every day.

Through our modern Industrial Strategy, we are boosting productivity by backing businesses to create good jobs and increase the earning power of people throughout the UK with investment in the skills, industries and infrastructure of the future.

UK Government Minister Lord Duncan said:

Businesses in Fife have proved they can compete with – and beat - the best in Britain. I’m delighted that Fife has been named the Most Enterprising Place in Britain.

The UK Government is supporting their enterprising spirit. Our modern Industrial Strategy helps to ensure that businesses across Scotland and the UK are supported and continue to thrive. The UK Government is also working with the Scottish Government to ensure that all regions of Scotland, including Fife, are covered by a city deal such as Tay Cities.

The Awards celebrate the work of public sector and UK Government-backed organisations that support and encourage entrepreneurial spirit, with entrants competing in four categories - Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit, Building Enterprise Skills, Improving the Business Environment and Support for Exporting with the overall winner receiving the title of the Most Enterprising Place in Britain.

Regions across the UK competed for the coveted title of Most Enterprising Place in Britain at the fifteenth Enterprising Britain Awards, with Fife awarded the top honour this year. In addition to the Most Enterprising Place in Britain award, Fife Council won the Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit category for its achievements which included supporting young people to develop entrepreneurial skills, get into education, training or employment and creating an environment and programmes that are helping businesses grow.

Darwen Aldridge Community Academy in Lancashire won the Building Enterprise Skills category and Teesside University won the Improving the Business Environment category. Hounslow Chamber of Commerce’s West London Export Club won the Support for Exporting category. Lambeth Council and Hull City Council’s MC4C (Making Changes for Careers) project were highly commended by judges.

Fife Council’s co-leaders, Cllr David Alexander and Cllr David Ross, said:

These awards show what can be achieved by applying an innovative approach to supporting businesses. We are fully committed to continually improving the prospects for our young workforce and in supporting the growth of enterprise across Fife.

We are delighted that Fife is rightfully getting recognition for creating an excellent environment to support our business community to develop and grow, which, in turn, are creating quality opportunities for our local communities.

Fife Council and its business partners continue to work tirelessly to create fairer economic growth, where everyone benefits, provide good employment opportunities and secure investment in the region.

Fife is playing a key part in developing two city deals in Scotland: Edinburgh and South East Scotland; and the Tay Cities. The UK Government, working with the Scottish Government and local partners, remains on track to agree a city deal with all 7 of Scotland’s great cities.

The award winners will be formally recognised at the Enterprising Britain Awards ceremony which will be held at a House of Commons reception on October 30.

