FCO statement on reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria

UK calls on Assad regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, to stop the violence against innocent civilians

Published 8 April 2018
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
A Foreign Office spokesperson said:

These are very concerning reports of a chemical weapons attack with significant number of casualties, which if correct, are further proof of Assad’s brutality against innocent civilians and his backers’ callous disregard for international norms.

An urgent investigation is needed and the international community must respond. We call on the Assad regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, to stop the violence against innocent civilians.

