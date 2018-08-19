FCO Minister Mark Field enjoys jungle walk with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports and engages with young Bruneians in Tasek Lama

The British Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Mark Field MP, had the opportunity to engage with young Bruneian environmentalists during a jungle walk in Tasek Lama Recreational Park, one of the oldest recreational parks in the country, accompanied by Yang Berhormat Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Minister Field with Yang Berhormat Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports

The two Ministers, accompanied by the British High Commissioner H.E. Richard Lindsay, were taken on a jungle walk through Tasek Lama by a group of young Bruneians who are passionate about the environment.

Minister Field with Yang Berhormat Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin trekking through Tasek Lama

The Minister was delighted to be able to experience first-hand Brunei’s beautiful natural environment. He was impressed to see the steps that are being taken to protect the jungle habitat for Brunei’s rich biodiversity, and noted how wonderful it was to hear how accessible the jungle is for so many people in their bid to keep healthy and stay close to nature.

Minister Field mingling with Brunei youth environmental groups and NGOs

After the jungle walk, the Minister was introduced to a number of young Bruneians from different environmental youth groups and NGOs. Representatives from BruWild, Green Brunei, SCOT, Reef Check Brunei, Save Kg Ayer, MyActionsforSDGs, Trash4Recycle and CafeHoppers got a chance to speak with Minister Field about the work that they’re doing to protect the environment and help fight climate change.

Minister Field with Yang Berhormat Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin, British High Commissioner Richard Lindsay and Bruneian youth who participated in the event

Minister Field is in Brunei until Tuesday 21 August. This is the Minister’s first visit to Brunei since he assumed office as Minister of State in June 2017. Brunei is the third stop on his two-week, six-country visit to South East Asia.

Further information

