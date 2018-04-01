News story
FCO Minister Burt appalled by deaths on Israel/Gaza border
Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt said that there must be no repeat of the 30 March violence
Alistair Burt, Minister for the Middle East, said:
I am appalled by the deaths and injuries on the Israel/Gaza border on Friday (30 March). There is an urgent need to establish the facts, including why such a volume of live fire was used and what role Hamas played in the violence. But the most important thing is to ensure that there is no repeat of what happened, with all sides committing to peaceful protest, restraint and international law.
This issue cannot just be managed over time. We need a political process to deliver a two-state solution; urgent action to improve the economic and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including easing of restrictions by Israel and Egypt; and Palestinian reconciliation based on full adherence to the Quartet principles by Hamas.
