Fast Track 2018 opening 28 February

We are pleased to announce that the Civil Service Fast Track Apprenticeship will be opening for applications on 28 February 2018 at 12PM (midday).

Before the window opens we invite you take a look at the 6 choices on offer including the Policy apprenticeship, available for the first time this year.

Please remember to pre-register your interest and we send you a reminder we have opened.

