Farming robots and eco-buildings the future as research kick-starts new innovations

New research will look at how robots can help boost English farms productivity and produce more food through the world’s first farming robotics centre.

Industrial Strategy Projects will look at challenges of the future, including the UK’s transition to a net-zero economy.

The £76 million government investment is part of the modern Industrial Strategy – boosting research that will keep the UK a world leader in science, research and innovation.

Farming robots could help tend and quality control high-value crops in the world’s first ever agri-robotics centre at The University of Lincoln.

The research centre will be one of 13 government backed projects to benefit from a share of £76 million to work on ground-breaking research. Bringing experts together, the programme will tackle a broad range of research challenges, from speeding up crop production, to creating environmentally-friendly offices and homes, and how engineering enzymes could break down common single-use plastics.

Announcing the 13 projects, Universities and Science Minister Chris Skidmore said:

Pushing the boundaries of knowledge and conquering new innovations are what our universities are known for the world over. The Expanding Excellence in England Fund will support projects throughout England to master new and developing areas of research and industry. Made possible through our record R&D spend delivered by our modern Industrial Strategy, the investment will support researchers to develop solutions and opportunities for UK researchers and businesses.

The projects, based at universities in England, have received shares of £76 million which will see their work develop over three years. The investment could further existing projects, or support a new area of research, all with the view to improve people’s lives using the benefits of technology.

The investment, through the modern Industrial Strategy, contributes to the government’s commitment to raise public and private sector R&D spend to 2.4% of GDP by 2027. The funding announced today is initial funding, with the option for teams to build collaborative relationships with business and attract investment.

The research units are being funded through the Expanding Excellence in Research Fund, administered by Research England, part of UK Research and Innovation. The units are either physical hubs or teams of researchers.

UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive, Professor Sir Mark Walport, said:

The Expanding Excellence in England Fund reflects UKRI ’s vision to enhance academic excellence, foster collaboration and increase access to new technologies. The first research units awarded this funding demonstrate the breadth and diversity of talent in UKRI ’s portfolio, from astrobiology through to forensic linguistics and climate change, and our commitment to tackling important research questions in a changing world.

The 13 successful projects are: