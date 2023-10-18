Falsified Ozempic (semaglutide) pens identified at two wholesalers in the UK

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today (18 October 2023) confirmed that pre-filled pens falsely labelled as the diabetes medicine Ozempic (semaglutide, 1 mg, solution for injection) have been identified at two UK wholesalers. All affected pens have been recalled and accounted for, and none of the pens have been supplied to UK patients.

Following investigation, the MHRA has confirmed that the products, under the brand name Ozempic, were brought in from legitimate suppliers in Austria and Germany.

The MHRA is working closely with its regulatory partners internationally to continue to maintain the security of the wider supply chain, both at home and abroad.

While the falsified pens appeared to have authentic German packaging, there are substantial differences compared with genuine pens. The German medicines agency, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), have published photos of the genuine and falsified products.

There is no evidence that any of the falsified pens have been dispensed to patients from legitimate pharmacies or healthcare professionals in the UK and there are no reports of harm to patients in relation to these pens.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer said:

We work closely with global regulatory partners to ensure that the medicines supply chain in the UK is kept secure, to keep patients safe. Patients can be assured that the products they use are genuine when accessed through legitimate sources. Buying semaglutide from illegally trading online suppliers significantly increases the risk of getting a product which is either falsified or not licensed for use in the UK. Products purchased in this way will not meet our strict quality and safety standards, and taking such medicines may put your health at risk. Anyone who suspects that they’ve had an adverse reaction to semaglutide or any other medicinal product, are worried about its safety or effectiveness, or suspect it is not a genuine product, should report it to our Yellow Card scheme

