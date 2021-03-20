Extra £47.6 million for Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre

The VMIC will be the UK’s first national vaccines manufacturing and innovation facility and will be able to respond to pandemics by producing millions of doses quickly.

The funding will support work already underway to:

expand the capacity twenty-fold so that the UK has a highly specialist manufacturing centre that, in a pandemic situation, can make up to 70 million doses within a 6 month period

accelerate the timeline for VMIC to be operationally ready so it can support the national response to (coronavirus) COVID-19

VMIC has been granted almost £215 million of government funding in total to date.

In May 2020, the government confirmed additional funding of £93 million to the VMIC - which was first announced in 2018 - to expand and fast track the project. The new £47.6 million is in addition to this funding and will support the delivery of this highly specialist facility during these unprecedented, challenging times.