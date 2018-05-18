Expert advisory group appointed for the Financial Reporting Council review

Sir John Kingman, the head of an independent review into the audit, accountant and actuary regulator the Financial Reporting Council ( FRC ), has today (Friday 19 May) announced details of the independent advisory group that will support the review.

The review aims to make the FRC the best in class for corporate governance and the advisory group brings together expertise from a range of sectors and backgrounds, with members including representatives from the investment community, senior business leaders, and leading figures in accountancy, governance and regulation.

Launched in April 2018, the review is assessing FRC ’s governance, impact and powers, to ensure it is fit for the future, and is due for completion by the end of 2018.

In accordance with the review’s terms of reference, the advisory group will be responsible for scrutinising and challenging the review’s findings and recommendations, as well as advising on the direction of the review and sources of evidence.

The review will include a consultation, asking for views on the FRC ’s role.

The advisory group will be comprised of: