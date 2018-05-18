Press release
Expert advisory group appointed for the Financial Reporting Council review
Review will assess FRC's governance, impact and powers, to ensure it is fit for the future.
Sir John Kingman, the head of an independent review into the audit, accountant and actuary regulator the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), has today (Friday 19 May) announced details of the independent advisory group that will support the review.
The review aims to make the FRC the best in class for corporate governance and the advisory group brings together expertise from a range of sectors and backgrounds, with members including representatives from the investment community, senior business leaders, and leading figures in accountancy, governance and regulation.
Launched in April 2018, the review is assessing FRC’s governance, impact and powers, to ensure it is fit for the future, and is due for completion by the end of 2018.
In accordance with the review’s terms of reference, the advisory group will be responsible for scrutinising and challenging the review’s findings and recommendations, as well as advising on the direction of the review and sources of evidence.
The review will include a consultation, asking for views on the FRC’s role.
The advisory group will be comprised of:
- Lucinda Bell: Formerly CFO at British Land; Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair, Rotork plc
- Mark Burgess: Deputy Global Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Investment Officer EMEA, Columbia Threadneedle
- John Cridland: Chair, Transport for the North, leading the State Pension Age review; formerly Director-General, Confederation of British Industry (CBI)
- Dame Amelia Fawcett: Deputy Chair of Swedish investment firm Kinnevik; Non-Executive Board Member at HM Treasury, and Non-Executive Director at State Street Corporation (US); formerly Chair, Guardian Media Group
- Amelia Fletcher: Professor of Competition Policy, University of East Anglia; Non-Executive Director, Financial Conduct Authority, Payment Systems Regulator, and Competition and Markets Authority
- Simon Fraser: Chair of F&C Investment Trust and the Investor Forum; formerly Chief Investment Officer of Fidelity International Ltd
- Sir Peter Gershon: Chairman, National Grid plc. Formerly Chair, Tate & Lyle plc, and Chief Executive, Office of Government Commerce
- Teresa Graham: Chair, Salix Finance; Chair, HMRC Administrative Burdens Advisory Board; previously Deputy Chair of the government’s Better Regulation Commission (BRC), and a Partner at accounting firm Baker Tilly (now RSM)
- Dame Mary Keegan: Former chair, Accounting Standards Board; previously PWC’s first female audit partner; founding member, International Forum on Accountancy Development, and HM Treasury’s former Managing Director for Government Financial Management
- Nikhil Rathi: Chief Executive Officer, London Stock Exchange Plc at London Stock Exchange Group plc
- Anne Richards: Chief Executive Officer, M&G Investments