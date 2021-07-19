Every adult in UK offered COVID-19 vaccine

More than 46 million people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

More than 35 million people have had both doses

Public are urged to come forward for jabs as soon as possible

Every adult in the UK has been offered a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine - hitting the Prime Minister’s target ahead of schedule.

A total of 82,413,766 doses have been administered in the UK, with 46,314,039 people receiving a first dose (87.9%) and 36,099,727 people receiving both doses (68.5%).

The Prime Minister set targets to offer a vaccine to all adults in the UK and to vaccinate two in three adults with both doses by 19 July – and both were achieved by Sunday 18 July ahead of the government cautiously proceeding with step 4 of the roadmap today (Monday 19 July).

All adults in the UK are able to get their second doses after eight weeks. This will mean every adult has the chance to have both doses by mid-September.

People are urged to get their first and second doses as soon as possible to protect themselves and the people around them. Double vaccinated people will be able to return to doing the things they have missed, such as going on holiday and attending event which require the NHS Covid Pass.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Barely 8 months since the first vaccine was given, reaching these targets is another extraordinary achievement. Thank you again to everyone coming forward, and to those helping others to get jabbed. You are the reason we are able to cautiously ease restrictions next week, and return closer towards normal life. Now let’s finish the job. If you’re over 18, book both your jabs today.

Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalisation after two doses.

Further analysis from PHE and the University of Cambridge also suggests vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 11.8 million infections and almost 37,000 deaths in England alone.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

The fact we have hit another vaccine target early is testament to the sheer dedication of NHS teams and local volunteers in every corner of the UK who are at the centre of the phenomenal rollout of the life-saving vaccines. Our world-leading vaccination programme is helping to build up a strong defence around our population, saving tens of thousands of lives and preventing millions of infections to allow us to cautiously progress through the roadmap. Please come forward for your vaccines if you haven’t already - it’s the best way to protect you, your family and your community from COVID-19 and to help us all return closer towards normal life.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Another brilliant achievement - thank you to everybody who has got their jabs so far and the NHS for their brilliant efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible. As we start to cautiously ease restrictions, I implore every adult, no matter your age, background or occupation, to get your vaccine as soon as possible.

People who have been vaccinated with both doses will not have to quarantine on their return to England from an amber list country – with the exception of France - from 19 July, providing they received their second jab at least 14 days prior.

From 16 August, double vaccinated people will also no longer be legally required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

The test, trace and isolate system will remain a vital tool to reduce transmission. The legal requirement for contacts of confirmed cases to self-isolate will continue until 16 August, helping to slow the rise in cases that we’re expecting to see as we unlock, and in turn help to protect the NHS.

After the 16 August, positive cases and all adults who have not received two vaccine doses will still be legally required to isolate, further controlling transmission.

Guidance has been set out on how to stay safe, including wearing a face covering in enclosed and crowded spaces and keeping spaces well ventilated.

The UK government secured early access to more than 500 million doses of the most promising COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the entire UK, crown dependencies and overseas territories. The UK’s medicine’s regulator, the MHRA, was the first in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, allowing the rapid deployment of vaccines across the country and ensuring the UK has one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world.

Vaccinated people are far less likely to get COVID-19 with symptoms and even more unlikely to get serious cases of COVID-19, to be admitted to hospital, or to die from it and there is growing evidence that they are less likely to pass the virus to others.

YouGov polling also shows the UK continues to top the list of nations where people are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated and ONS data published on 2 July shows that more than 9 in 10 (96%) adults reported positive sentiment towards the vaccine.

Vaccines are available free of charge and from thousands of vaccine centres, GP practices and pharmacies. Around 98% of people live within 10 miles of a vaccination centre in England and vaccinations are taking place at sites including mosques, community centres and football stadiums.