EU Commission and HM Treasury ask the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to convene a technical working group

Today (27 April 2018), the European Commission and HM Treasury have asked the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to convene a technical working group on risk management in the period around 30 March 2019 in the area of financial services. The European Commission and HM Treasury will attend as observers and other relevant authorities will be invited on an issue-specific basis.

This technical work is separate from the on-going negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and the UK and from the negotiations on the overall understanding of the framework for the future relationship between the EU and the UK.