Enterprise report and safety flyer published

Fatal man overboard from a potter while 6 miles off Scarborough, England.

Published 11 April 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Fishing vessel Enterprise

MAIB’s report on the fatal man overboard from the potter Enterprise is now published. A deckhand died after becoming caught and dragged overboard by a moving backrope on 6 November 2017.

The report contains details of what happened and subsequent actions taken: read more.

A safety flyer to the fishing vessel industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.

