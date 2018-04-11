News story
Enterprise report and safety flyer published
Fatal man overboard from a potter while 6 miles off Scarborough, England.
MAIB’s report on the fatal man overboard from the potter Enterprise is now published. A deckhand died after becoming caught and dragged overboard by a moving backrope on 6 November 2017.
The report contains details of what happened and subsequent actions taken: read more.
A safety flyer to the fishing vessel industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.
Press enquiries
Press enquiries during office hours 01932 440015
Press enquiries out of hours 020 7944 4292