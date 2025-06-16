Employers recognised for their defence support with 2025 ERS Silver Awards

The ERS Silver Award recognises employers who have shown exceptional support to the armed forces community, including reservists, veterans and military families. These employers have gone beyond their Armed Forces Covenant commitments to embed supportive HR policies, promote defence values, and advocate for service personnel in the civilian workforce.

Awardees typically demonstrate:

paid leave for reservist training and mobilisation

active veteran recruitment and retention policies

flexible support for military families

visible leadership endorsement of the Armed Forces Covenant

Major General Jamie Gordon, Chief Executive of the Council of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations, said:

These Silver Award winners are trusted allies of defence. They don’t just talk about support—they show it, every day, through flexible policies, visible advocacy, and long-term commitment to those who serve. This is about more than good intentions, it’s about practical, sustained support that strengthens our national resilience. It is very pleasing that they have been recognised for all they do for our reservists, veterans and cadets.

The announcement forms part of defence’s broader strategy to build closer relationships with industry and civil society in support of a modern, adaptable armed forces.

