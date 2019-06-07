EHRC - seeking new Wales Commissioner

The Equality and Human Rights Commission - Wales Commissioner recruitment campaign opened on 9 May and the closing date will be extended to 19 June at 11pm. We expect sifting to take place in July 2019, with interviews following on in August 2019. The announcement of the new Wales Commissioner should take place in September 2019.

The Wales Commissioner chairs the statutory Wales Committee and its main duties include advising the Commission about the exercise of its powers in so far as they affect Wales. The Committee also has delegated powers under the Equality Act 2006 in respect of specific powers of the EHRC in Wales, including those to provide information, advice and guidance and conduct research in Wales, and to advise the devolved Government for Wales about the effect of legislation affecting Wales. In addition, the Wales Committee is responsible for ensuring the Board is properly advised in the exercise of its other functions in Wales.

For further information please visit the Public Appointments website