Education Secretary celebrates students in the North-East

An outstanding pupil who volunteers at a disability centre and helps pupils who speak English as an additional language has been awarded the Lord Glenamara Memorial Prize by Education Secretary Damian Hinds today (26 February).

Mohammed Dagher, student from Heaton Manor School in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, received the Lord Glenamara Memorial Prize at a special event in London. He was recognised for his outstanding academic achievements and impressive voluntary work including providing one-to-one support and guidance to younger students who speak English as an additional language, producing an anti-bullying video and volunteering at a disability centre.

The annual prize – which is now in its sixth year - recognises sixth form students from the North-East who have excelled in their studies while making contributions to their school or wider community.

Academic standards are rising in England, with over 48,000 more pupils in the North-East in schools rated good or outstanding than in 2010 and 87 per cent of North-East schools given this rating at their last inspection.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said:

Congratulations to Mohammed and all this year's nominees. It is fantastic to see so many bright young people celebrated not only for their academic achievements but also for the work they are doing with their local community.

2018 award winner Mohammed Dagher said:

To be even nominated for this highly regarded award was a blessing, but to come out as a winner is something I will be forever grateful for. I’d like to thank my sixth form tutor and the sixth form team for having the faith in me by nominating me, and also my teachers, family and friends for keeping me motivated in order to aspire to achieve high results. I hope to inspire younger students to contribute to their society, whilst also maintaining excellent grades. This in itself will be a great achievement for me.

Following the award, Mohammed will be undertaking a two day work experience programme at the Department for Education’s offices in London.

The government has made clear its commitment to support schools and pupils in the north through the Northern Powerhouse Schools Strategy, a £70 million fund to improve education.

Notes to editors:

The runners-up in alphabetical order:

Mohammed Baroudi, John Spence Community High School Emily Brown, Conyers School Kate Cowan, Carmel College Niamh Hughes, St Thomas More Roman Catholic Academy Devika Jayan, St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy Sarah Knight, St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy Emily McKerill, St Wilfrid’s R.C. College Emmet O’Leary, St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College Ellie Rylance, Grindon Hall Christian School

About the Lord Glenamara Prize

The prize is open to school pupils in years 11 and 12 across the North East of England who have shown: