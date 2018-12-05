DVLA staff raise over £50,000 for Maggie’s Swansea

Maggie’s Swansea is based in Singleton Hospital and offers free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer as well as their families and friends.

Staff chose Maggie’s Swansea as DVLA’s annual charity of choice and raised the grand total for 2018 through a range of activities and fundraising events, ranging from raffles, sweepstakes, and cake sales to cycling the Bolivian Death Road and climbing Snowdon. The ‘Music for Maggie’s’ concerts, in which DVLA’s very own choir impressed with their renditions of well-known songs, alone raised around £4,000 through the sale of tickets to DVLA staff and members of the public.

Julie Lennard, DVLA Chief Executive, said:

I am proud that once again our staff have given up so much of their spare time throughout the year to raise thousands of pounds in support of a local charity. Our staff chose Maggie’s Swansea due to the unique programme of information, practical and emotional support they provide to anyone affected by cancer. I am delighted that we were able to raise so much for them.

Sarah Hughes, Maggie’s Swansea Centre Head, said:

As a local and small charity, Maggie’s Swansea is completely reliant on the generosity of the local public and we were thrilled to be selected as DVLA’s charity of choice. We have been delighted with the enthusiasm, creative fundraising ideas and support throughout this year. The money raised will contribute towards the costs of the free professional services we offer our centre visitors. We have approximately 1,200 visits each month and whether it is support from our benefits advisor; a series of sessions with our clinical psychologist; support from our child counsellor or enabling us to run our bereavement courses the money raised will have a huge impact in 2019.

After the cheque presentation, Julie Lennard also announced that DVLA staff have voted Tŷ Olwen their new charity of choice for 2019.