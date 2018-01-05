Press release
Maggie’s Swansea is DVLA’s Charity of Choice
Staff at DVLA have chosen Maggie’s Swansea as the agency’s charity of choice for 2018.
Staff at the agency will take part in a wide range of fundraising events and activities throughout the coming year to raise money for the charity, which supports anyone in the Swansea and surrounding South Wales area affected by cancer.
Last year, DVLA handed over a cheque for over £50,000 to the charity Mind after a year packed full of fundraising efforts by its staff.
Fundraising activity in the previous year included members of staff skydiving, cycling from Paris to Swansea, taking part in a national ‘3 peaks challenge’ and a team from DVLA entering the JCP Swansea Half Marathon. A ‘Music for Mind concert’ held by DVLA saw the staff choir performing show-stopping songs. Through the course of the year, staff also ran raffles, sweepstakes and cake sales, with every opportunity raising funds for the good cause.
On hearing the news Lucia Osmond, Centre Fundraising Manager for Maggie’s Swansea, said:
The team at Maggie’s Swansea is delighted to be DVLA’s Charity of choice in 2018. As a local service we rely solely on the kindness and efforts of our supporters, so the funds raised in 2018 by the staff at DVLA will make a significant impact on the work we can continue to do for our service users in the local area.
Maggie’s Swansea has worked with DVLA for some time, providing health awareness sessions and have supported many employees at Maggie’s. So to have this official partnership is very exciting and we look forward to working with DVLA in the year to come.
Oliver Morley, DVLA Chief Executive added:
I’m immensely grateful to all our staff who really do rise to the challenge and give so much of their own time to raise thousands of pounds for our nominated charities. Together, with Maggie’s Swansea we can make a huge difference and I’m delighted that we’ll be working to support this terrific cause in 2018.
Press office
DVLA Press Office
Longview Road
Morriston
Swansea
SA6 7JL
Email press.office@dvla.gsi.gov.uk
Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5pm - only for use by journalists and the media: 0300 123 0791
Out of office hours - only for use by journalists and the media: 0300 123 2407