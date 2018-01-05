Maggie’s Swansea is DVLA’s Charity of Choice

Staff at the agency will take part in a wide range of fundraising events and activities throughout the coming year to raise money for the charity, which supports anyone in the Swansea and surrounding South Wales area affected by cancer.

Last year, DVLA handed over a cheque for over £50,000 to the charity Mind after a year packed full of fundraising efforts by its staff.

Fundraising activity in the previous year included members of staff skydiving, cycling from Paris to Swansea, taking part in a national ‘3 peaks challenge’ and a team from DVLA entering the JCP Swansea Half Marathon. A ‘Music for Mind concert’ held by DVLA saw the staff choir performing show-stopping songs. Through the course of the year, staff also ran raffles, sweepstakes and cake sales, with every opportunity raising funds for the good cause.

On hearing the news Lucia Osmond, Centre Fundraising Manager for Maggie’s Swansea, said:

The team at Maggie’s Swansea is delighted to be DVLA’s Charity of choice in 2018. As a local service we rely solely on the kindness and efforts of our supporters, so the funds raised in 2018 by the staff at DVLA will make a significant impact on the work we can continue to do for our service users in the local area. Maggie’s Swansea has worked with DVLA for some time, providing health awareness sessions and have supported many employees at Maggie’s. So to have this official partnership is very exciting and we look forward to working with DVLA in the year to come.

Oliver Morley, DVLA Chief Executive added: