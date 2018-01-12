Duke of Cambridge to speak at Charity Commission annual public meeting

The Charity Commission can announce that its annual public meeting will take place on 23 January 2018. His Royal Highness the Duke of Cambridge will speak at the event at the Royal Institution in London.

The meeting will be chaired by William Shawcross, Chairman of the Commission, who will open the meeting before inviting His Royal Highness to deliver the keynote speech.

Attendees will also hear from the regulator’s new Chief Executive, Helen Stephenson, about the Commission’s work over the last year and plans for the coming months. This will be followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of Helen and the executive team.

The meeting will take place during the morning at the Royal Institution and is an important part of the Commission’s commitment to public accountability and transparency.

Spaces for the meeting are very limited. To register your interest in attending please email publicmeetings@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk including your name and the organisation that you are a representative of.

Confirmation of a place, along with the exact timings, will follow via email. Attendees will also be required to bring photo ID.

Members of the press should contact the Charity Commission press office.