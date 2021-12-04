Downing Street Christmas card to land on doorsteps next week

The Downing Street Christmas card is set to land on doorsteps next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his season’s greetings to world leaders and embassies around the world, as well as parliamentarians, influential civil society groups, charity sector leaders, and individuals who were key to the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 7000 cards have been issued in total.

This year’s card features the Prime Minister’s dog Dilyn playing in the snow in the Downing Street garden.

The reverse of the card showcases a design by student Tejinder Virdee from Uxbridge College. This was chosen from 15 designs submitted by the students who are age 16-20 years, and studying Level 1 Art, Design & Media and Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art & Design, after they were commissioned by the Prime Minister within his capacity as local MP to create a festive panel for the card.

Tejinder’s design is hand-drawn and painted watercolour and acrylic.

Students taking part at Uxbridge College used a wide variety of traditional and digital techniques, including images created using graphic industry standard programmes such as Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. Traditional methods such as painting, drawing and papercut or laser-cut stencils, and traditional printmaking processes including hand-printed Linocut imagery and screen-printed text, were also used. The designs aimed to reflect the college’s wide diversity and commitment to British values.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: