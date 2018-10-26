Disrupting online abuse and exploitation: call for solutions

The Home Office has up to £300,000 to invest in up to 5 innovative projects that are designed to disrupt live online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Projects should investigate new methods and technologies. This may include detecting and disrupting live streaming or identifying and disrupting related financial transactions. It may also include other interventions such as psychological or behavioural approaches.

The competition is being run under the SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative).

Identification, disruption and prevention

This competition is particularly seeking technical and psychological solutions for identification, disruption and prevention. It could include:

identification of live streams or associated chat logs, both in real time or from an archived live-stream content

making use of any wider indicators of child sexual abuse and exploitation in order to identify and disrupt live-streamed content

supporting identification of potential victims or offenders by hosting providers

deterrence of potential offenders and preventing children becoming potential victims through behavioural insights or targeted communications

Competition information