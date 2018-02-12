Digital solutions for independent living: apply for funding

Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Partnership has up to £450,000 to invest in the development of a remote digital alarm monitoring system that will help people with complex needs to live independent lives at home.

There is £150,000 to fund a series of feasibility studies into potential solutions, and a further £300,000 that could support the development of the 2 most promising ideas in a second phase.

Supporting independent living in Glasgow

The partnership wants to use technology to help more people live independent lives at home.

Digital technologies, including ambient sensors, GPS trackers and video technology, are already in use in the health sector, but they work in isolation and do not combine with Glasgow’s main telecare platform.

Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership is being supported in this competition by the Can Do Innovation Challenge Fund. It is seeking solutions using the SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative) programme.

System must manage risks in the home

Projects are being asked to develop a remote digital alarm monitoring system that can help with the management of risks in the home and that links into Glasgow’s existing telecare platform.

Solutions must:

be easy to use and understand for people with poor mobility, hearing or eyesight

highlight risks consistently and safely

connect to the existing platform so the user can access the services they need, regardless of supplier

be cost effective

be efficient to install and maintain and have a ‘plug and play’ design

Competition information