Digital revolution in care saves millions of admin hours

People with care needs benefitting from millions more caring hours, thanks to digital social care records

Productivity and efficiency boosted by cutting paper records, repeated conversations, errors and inaccuracies

Digital transformation delivering goal to join up and shift care into the community

People requiring social care are benefitting from millions more hours of improved, safer care, thanks to the government’s digital revolution.

Digital social care records are an essential part of the government’s landmark ambition to develop a Single Patient Record as part of the 10 Year Health Plan. The Single Patient Record, which is being designed to national security standards, puts patients’ data and information in one place, securely recording their medical history and needs that can be viewed by the appropriate health professionals across the system.

They also allow care plans - which set out people’s care needs and required medications - to be completed and signed off in three days instead of seven, and for them to be reviewed in half an hour instead of four hours.

Four in five (80%) care providers now use digital social care records, helping almost 90% of people who draw on care. Previously most care providers relied on pen and paper for care plans and history.

With the records securely available at carers’ fingertips, they can see information at a glance and log new information quickly and securely, avoiding repeated conversations and boosting productivity and efficiency.

An estimated 30 million administrative hours will be saved per year through this digital first approach so carers can spend more time looking after those with care needs, giving back at least 20 minutes per care worker per shift.

On Tuesday 2 December, Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care visited Kallar Lodge, a 24/7 residential care home in Dagenham, to see the Digital Social Care Records (DSCRs) in action and speak to staff about the improvements they have brought to their care roles.

Kallar Lodge’s digital care records system is integrated with the London Shared Care Record, which allows care staff to securely access some primary care data to make decisions about a person’s care.

Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock said:

This government is driving digital innovation, and digital care records are making a major difference for people drawing on care and their carers - with the number of care providers using them doubling from 40% to 80%, including a meaningful increase since July 2024. A one-stop-shop for a person’s care information – securely available to carers – cuts paperwork, helps reduce errors and gives carers more time to care. As we shift more care out of hospital and into the community, digital transformation is critical to ensure we create a coordinated system of social care and primary care.

The government is shifting more care out of hospitals and into the community by delivering neighbourhood health services nationwide to bring together primary care, community care and social care teams.

This is being made possible by joining up technology and information around people’s care to create a more responsive and co-ordinated system that improves quality and safety.

Digital social care records bring key information about people’s care together in one place including:

personal and demographic information

health conditions, including information on diagnoses, allergies and medical history

treatment details including medication type, dosages and administration times

care needs, care plans and individuals’ goals

risk assessments, for example for falls, pressure sores or safeguarding

all the care they have received, including information about meals, hydration, mobility support, interventions and social activities

communication between their family and the care provider

Jules Hunt, Interim Director General for Technology, Digital and Data, said:

Increasing use of digital social care records is freeing up staff from burdensome bureaucracy which means they can spend more time doing their job and looking after people. This digital transformation of the NHS and social care is helping to join up care and drive the shift to move it out of hospital and into the community. The change across health and social care to be ‘digital by default’ is already leading to better patient care, experience and efficiency which will help transform the NHS of the future.

Professor Vic Rayner OBE, CEO of National Care Forum said:

The ability to increase the rate of digital adoption across such a broad range of organisations, in such a broad range of settings within such a short time frame is a testament to everyone involved in the delivery of social care. This news reflects years of hard work and determination by organisations and people who are committed to ensuring that everyone who receives care and support is not left behind and excluded from the opportunities that digital transformation presents. This is just the beginning of the digital potential for social care, and I look forward to the government working in partnership with the sector to build on the digital and data foundations this vital initiative has secured.

Care staff across shifts and settings can see the same information, supporting continuity of care, preventing errors caused by inaccurate records and crucially improving safety.

Digital care records allow carers to easily track changes and respond effectively, for example to a change in weight or a risk of falls.

Care records can also be accessed in some instances by families or friends, so they can see important information about a loved one receiving care.

The government is also making it easier for care staff and NHS teams to see the same information to support a person’s care.

Through select digital social care records, social care staff in the appropriate roles can view limited information within GP records of those they care for using the NHS IT service GP Connect.

The information that can be securely accessed includes:

Last three encounters of interaction with professionals at the GP.

Details of current and previous medications

Information on allergies and adverse reactions

Active concerns and medical history

Immunisation record

Test results and referrals

The government is exploring ways to link digital social care records (DCSRs), which meet data standards, with the Single Patient Record (SPR).

Case studies from Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes:

At Winray Care Housing digital social care records have helped carers to administer medications on time and track exactly who gives the medication and when, helping with auditing and accountability.

A manager at Peter’s Place called digital social care records a ‘game changer’ for delivering up-to-date information immediately, such as whether residents have eaten or taken on fluids - alerting staff to any issues. The former paper-based system slowed down the sharing of information, with staff relying on handwritten notes and verbal handovers, risking human error and inaccuracies.

PrimeCare said the digital records provide a safer service, helping them manage the 10,000 records they receive a week - tracking falls, seeing trends and managing incidents rapidly. PrimeCare managers highlight the quantity of information contained in the records which includes the capacity to share photographs.

Home support which supports people in their own homes say that it has improved their monitoring and auditing with improved accuracy, delivering better communication, compliance and accountability.

Ayub Bhayat, NHS England Director of Data and Analytics and Deputy Chief Data and Analytics Officer said:

Digitising social care records is a vital step toward a truly integrated health and care system, bringing us closer to the vision of a Single Patient Record that improves continuity, safety, and outcomes for patients.

Regional Director of Digital Transformation for NHS England in the East of England, Nicky Murphy, said:

I am incredibly proud of the work by digital transformation teams and system partners across the region to improve the adoption of digital social care records, known as DSCRs. It’s great news for patients that more than 80% of adult social care providers across the East of England are now using DSCRs, allowing faster, secure access to records, resulting in better and safer care. I look forward to continuing to build on our partnership approach to maintain momentum and grow the adoption of assured DSCRs.

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: