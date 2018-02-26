Devon dredging and disposal licence suspended

The MMO has suspended a marine licence for maintenance dredging of Exmouth Marina and disposal of related materials at the Sprey Point disposal site.

John Tuckett, Chief Executive Officer said:

“We are aware of concerns about Teignmouth beach and are working with other agencies to look into these.

“As a responsible marine manager we have taken a precautionary approach and suspended a marine licence for maintenance dredging of Exmouth Marina and disposal of related materials at the Sprey Point disposal site. This is until we are clear that materials found on Teignmouth beach are an aesthetic issue only.

“We are confident that an assessment carried out as part of the licence application process and in line with OSPAR guidelines, showed that the material is suitable for disposal at sea.”

Further details about the marine licence are available on the MMO’s public register (case reference MLA/2016/00372) and in a previous update provided by the MMO.