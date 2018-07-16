Developing analytics for the health service: apply for funding

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland is to invest £180,000 in projects that look at ways of analysing different types of clinical data in order to improve health services.

Funding is under the SBRI programme (Small Business Research Initiative). The best ideas could go on to receive further funding for clinical trials.

System needs to analyse different types of data

Data held by health services can take many forms including laboratory data, images, data on clinical outcomes and coding in health records.

Putting these different sets of data together to analyse relationships and outcomes takes a lot of resource and often cannot be easily done.

This competition is seeking ideas for a system that links the different data sets and allows users to explore patient outcomes against interventions at a personal and population level.

Competition information