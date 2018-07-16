News story
Developing analytics for the health service: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of £180,000 to look at ways of analysing different types of clinical data both in real time and in retrospect.
The Department of Health in Northern Ireland is to invest £180,000 in projects that look at ways of analysing different types of clinical data in order to improve health services.
Funding is under the SBRI programme (Small Business Research Initiative). The best ideas could go on to receive further funding for clinical trials.
System needs to analyse different types of data
Data held by health services can take many forms including laboratory data, images, data on clinical outcomes and coding in health records.
Putting these different sets of data together to analyse relationships and outcomes takes a lot of resource and often cannot be easily done.
This competition is seeking ideas for a system that links the different data sets and allows users to explore patient outcomes against interventions at a personal and population level.
Competition information
- the competition is open, and the deadline for submission of tenders is at 3pm on 7 August 2018
- any organisation that can demonstrate a route to market for its idea can apply
- we expect phase 1 contracts to be worth up to £60,000 and to last up to 6 months
- successful projects will attract 100% funded development contracts
- applications should be submitted through eTendersNI