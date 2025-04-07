Defence Secretary meets family of the late Agnes Wanjiru in Kenya
The UK Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, met family members of the late Agnes Wanjiru,to express his condolences.
The UK Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, today met family members of the late Agnes Wanjiru, who was killed in Nanyuki, Kenya in 2012 to express his condolences. Fulfilling the commitment he made soon after entering office.
This is the first time a UK Government Minister has met with Agnes Wanjiru’s family.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:
It was deeply humbling to meet the family of Agnes Wanjiru today. In the 13 years since her death, they have shown such strength in their long fight for justice. I reiterated my determination to see a resolution to the still unresolved case.
We will continue to offer our full support to the Kenyan investigatory authorities, which has included visits by Kenyan investigators to the UK to interview witnesses and of the Provost Marshal (Serious Crime) to Kenya. In my meeting with President Ruto later today, I will emphasise the need to accelerate progress in this case. Our Government will continue to do everything we can to help the family secure the justice they deserve.
The family of Agnes Wanjiru also made a statement after the meeting with the Defence Secretary. They said:
The death of our beloved Agnes has had a profound and devastating impact on our family. It was not only the shock of losing Agnes at such a young age, but also the horrific circumstances in which her body was found and all the trauma and struggle our family has been put through in trying to seek justice and accountability for her death that has taken a very heavy toll on all of us.
It is now more than 13 years since Agnes was killed and almost 6 years since a Kenyan inquest found that she had been murdered by British soldiers, yet so little progress appears to have been made since then.
We are grateful to the Secretary of State for Defence agreeing to meet with us, but we have waited for too many years and been offered too many empty promises. We hope that our meeting with the Secretary of State marks the beginning of the UK government and Ministry of Defence taking decision action to ensure that what happened to Agnes is properly investigated in Kenya and in the UK and to make sure that what happened to Agnes never happens again. We expect the UK and Kenyan governments to act and bring closure to this matter.