Defence Secretary meets family of the late Agnes Wanjiru in Kenya

The UK Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, today met family members of the late Agnes Wanjiru, who was killed in Nanyuki, Kenya in 2012 to express his condolences. Fulfilling the commitment he made soon after entering office.

This is the first time a UK Government Minister has met with Agnes Wanjiru’s family.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

It was deeply humbling to meet the family of Agnes Wanjiru today. In the 13 years since her death, they have shown such strength in their long fight for justice. I reiterated my determination to see a resolution to the still unresolved case. We will continue to offer our full support to the Kenyan investigatory authorities, which has included visits by Kenyan investigators to the UK to interview witnesses and of the Provost Marshal (Serious Crime) to Kenya. In my meeting with President Ruto later today, I will emphasise the need to accelerate progress in this case. Our Government will continue to do everything we can to help the family secure the justice they deserve.

The family of Agnes Wanjiru also made a statement after the meeting with the Defence Secretary. They said: