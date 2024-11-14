Defence Secretary meets counterparts in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia to further Defence Cooperation

UK to commit to expanding cooperation on shared defence industrial priorities with Türkiye

In his first visit to Riyadh, John Healey will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to a ‘future-facing’ defence relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Defence Secretary will also discuss ongoing efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and in Lebanon.

Deepening defence cooperation and urgently de-escalating tensions in the Middle East will be the focus of discussions between the Defence Secretary and his counterparts in Türkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today (Thursday 14 November).

During his meetings in Ankara and Riyadh, John Healey will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to global security and securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Discussions with both nations will also focus on shared priorities, such as deepening ties between our defence industries and tackling regional security challenges.

In a mutual commitment to bolster regional stability, NATO Allies UK and Türkiye will agree to deepening their defence industrial cooperation, focusing efforts on exploring mutually beneficial opportunities.

And in his first visit to Saudi Arabia, the Defence Secretary will build on the decades-long defence relationship between the UK and KSA to enhance cooperation on shared security priorities.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Deepening our defence relationships with key partners across the region will help the UK to support regional stability and economic growth at home. This government is determined to work with our partners and across the Middle East to boost military cooperation and help lead a renewed push for peace.

While in Ankara, the Defence Secretary and his counterpart, Yaşar Güler, will reaffirm plans to work together towards greater military cooperation and pursue a joint strategy for industry, providing significant opportunities for mutual growth and security.

Talks will aim to initiate a structured dialogue to explore procurement opportunities, and joint export ventures.

After travelling on to Riyadh this afternoon, the Defence Secretary is scheduled to meet Defence Minister HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman (KbS), and the Minister for the National Guard Abdullah bin Bandar (AbB).

The UK and KSA share a decades-long defence partnership, founded in mutual security interest, reliable UK support and longstanding industrial collaboration. Engagements today will provide the opportunity to explore how to further enhance cooperation and capability development in pursuit of shared security priorities; including support to KSA’s Vision 2030 Transformation programme.