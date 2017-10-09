Defence Secretary and Prince Harry Award Gold to Supportive Employers

The award is the Ministry of Defence’s prestigious badge of honour for organisations who have demonstrated outstanding support for the Armed Forces community. Hosted by Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, the award presentation took place on Monday 9 October at the Imperial War Museum.

HRH Prince Harry thanked this year’s winners and heard about successful initiatives providing veterans with a fair chance of starting a second career in diverse industries following military service. Other support measures in the workplace include flexibility for Reservists and mentoring and job opportunities for military spouses.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said:

This year’s Gold award winners should be extremely proud of the work they are doing to live up to the Armed Forces Covenant pledge and to promote the pledge to others. I’m delighted to recognise employers who make it crystal clear that regardless of size, location, or sector, employing people with military skills is good for business. I hope others follow their example, thereby delivering a better deal for veterans and armed forces families.

Welcoming their Gold Award, Mike Brown MVO, Commissioner Transport for London said:

The technical expertise and skills that ex-service personnel have developed during their military service, such as problem-solving and working under pressure, are ideal for a number of roles within the transport industry and we are proud to count them amongst our employees.

The employers recognised with the ERS Gold distinction in 2017 for going above and beyond their pledges under the Armed Forces Covenant:

Airbus Inverclyde Council Shropshire Council Balfour Beatty Kuehne + Nagel Skanska UK Plc City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust Laing O’Rourke Sodexo UK & Ireland Combat Pest Control Liverpool City Council South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust DHL Mabway Ltd Transport for London DXC Technology ManpowerGroup UK West Midlands Fire Service ER Systems Global Metropolitan Police Service Wiltshire Council FDM Morson Group Wolferstans Solicitors Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce Network Rail X-Forces General Dynamics UK NHS Golden Jubilee Foundation Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust North West Ambulance Service Hull City Council Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council

The Employer Recognition Scheme encompasses three award tiers: Bronze, Silver and Gold. Gold Award winning employers have to first make pledges under the Armed Forces Covenant, then demonstrate and advocate their support for the Armed Forces. So far, 79 employers have been recognised with a Gold award.