Deepening UK-US defence relations and peace in Ukraine to top agenda for Defence Secretary's Washington visit

Securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and strengthening bonds between NATO allies will be the focus of discussions during the Defence Secretary’s visit to Washington DC on Wednesday and Thursday – including a meeting with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth.

John Healey MP will hail the unparalleled depth of the UK’s special relationship with the US - the UK’s closest security ally – as both nations continue to collaborate on military operations, peacekeeping, intelligence gathering, and development of advanced technologies - bolstering security and supporting economic growth.

The Defence Secretary’s arrival in Washington DC comes as the UK receives the last of an order of 50 of the latest generation AH-64E attack helicopters for the British Army, the most advanced attack helicopter in the world. The helicopter was handed over yesterday (4 March) at the Boeing site in Arizona under a programme that supports more than 300 UK jobs, helping to grow the UK economy - underscoring defence as an engine for driving economic growth.

The visit also comes at the conclusion of the 50th occurrence of Exercise Red Flag in Nevada, a joint exercise with the UK, United States and Australia. The training is designed to test equally matched air forces in a realistic combat scenario and involves more than 3,000 military personnel in high-intensity training, such as dogfighting, air-policing and practicing bombing runs, at Nellis Air Force Base.

At their bilateral meeting tomorrow [Thursday], the two Defence Secretaries are due to discuss the plan for peace in Ukraine being worked on by the US, UK, France, and European allies. It comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Washington last week, where the Prime Minister and the President confirmed both nations will work together on security arrangements to deliver a lasting peace in Ukraine. The discussions follow the Prime Minister’s meeting of international leaders in London last weekend, where allies discussed the need for a lasting peace settlement, with US support.

The latest defence engagement with the new US administration follows a first meeting between the two Defence Secretaries last month, when the UK convened the 50-nation strong Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which coordinates urgent military support for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Defence Secretary will attend a reception to mark the 250th Anniversary of the US Marine Corps, held at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Washington DC.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

Amid a period of growing global instability, the unique and special relationship between the UK and US is as strong as ever – underlined by a shared commitment to freedom and democracy. It is crucial that the UK and Europe step up further to take more responsibility for our security, and we are doing so. In the face of increasing global threats, we are cementing our ties as NATO allies, bolstering our national security and economic security, too. The Prime Minister was clear following his meetings over the past week, that we will continue our dialogue with friends and allies to secure a path to a lasting peace in Ukraine. We will advance that work in Washington over the coming days.

Discussions are also expected to cover deepening the UK-US defence relationship. The British and US Armed Forces operate in close alignment around the world, from the long-standing global coalition to combat Daesh in the Middle East to joint maritime security patrols in the Indo-Pacific.

Collective security and stability also support both nations’ economies and delivers on our Plan for Change.

The AUKUS programme to develop a fleet of world-class nuclear powered, conventionally armed submarines for the UK and Australia, is a perfect example of this work – with a £9 billion contract with Rolls Royce awarded in January as part of the programme, creating more than 1,000 jobs and supporting a further 4,000 roles.

The Apache programme also supports the UK economy, with numerous components manufactured in the UK. This benefits 75 British companies, including 33 SMEs, with jobs being supported at the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop in Hampshire and Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk.