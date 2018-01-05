David Belsham re-appointed to the Prudential Regulation Committee

Today (5 January 2018) the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, announced the re-appointment of Prudential Regulation Committee ( PRC ) external member David Belsham for an additional term of three years. David Belsham’s second term on the PRC will begin on 1 May 2018 and end on 30 April 2021.

The Prudential Regulation Committee is responsible for the most important decisions of the Prudential Regulation Authority ( PRA ), the UK’s micro-prudential regulator, which supervises banks, insurers and major investment firms.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, said:

David Belsham has brought extensive experience and expertise to the Prudential Regulation Committee throughout his first term as external member, so I am very pleased to announce his re-appointment. I am confident his insights will continue to enhance stability and resilience in the UK’s financial sector.

David Belsham has been a member of the PRC and its predecessor, the PRA Board, since May 2015. He is a qualified actuary and spent his most of his career with British insurer Prudential, where he was the Executive Director for the UK and appointed actuary for Prudential’s UK and Europe insurance entities. He retired from Prudential in 2014.

Further Information