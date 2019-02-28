DASA to attend the Security and Policing Home Office Event

DASA will be attending the Security and Policing Home Office Event 2019 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre from 05 March to 07 March. This year the event is being hosted by the Joint Security and Resilience Centre (JSaRC) and is partnered with the Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation (DIT DSO).

The event will provide the opportunity to view the latest developments in the UK security market with almost 400 companies exhibiting under the one roof.

DASA has two locations at this event; a stand within the Government Networking Zone and a stand within the Government Demonstration Zone and will be joined by:

Department for Transport (DFT) - Future Aviation Security Solutions Programme (FASS)

Scanna MSC- - Future Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) supplier

Krowdthink - Improving Crowd Resilience (ICR) supplier

Montvieux - Open call, Rapid Innovation supplier

Aleph Insights Ltd - Revolutionise the Human Information Relationship for Defence’ Supplier

Further details can be found on the Security and Policing Home Office Event website.

If you have any queries, please do contact us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.