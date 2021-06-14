DASA launches new Open Call: Security Rapid Impact Innovations

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new open call that focuses on tackling security challenges in the UK. The Security Rapid Impact Innovations is now open, and seeks ideas that could enhance UK security and is related to one or more of the following government departments;

Home Office

Department of Transport (DfT)

other Government Security Departments

How much funding is available?

There is no funding limit for Security Rapid Impact Innovations, however we expect to fund bids between £100K - £350K.

Don’t miss out! The closing date for Cycle 1 of Security Rapid Impact Innovations is 8 July 2021. Click here for more information.

What innovations are we seeking?

Providing security for the UK and its citizens is one of the most important and challenging responsibilities of government and is growing increasingly diverse and complex. To maintain a strategic advantage, we need to ensure the UK has capabilities to ensure public safety and deal with a broad range of challenges that disrupt our way of life.

We are open to ideas that will seek to enhance understanding of threats to UK security and safety, enable threat prevention, or enhance the threat response.

DASA expects that some proposals will be relevant to both defence and security.

What Technology Readiness Level is expected?

Security Rapid Impact Innovations are expected to deliver a technology model or prototype demonstration at around Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 or 7, at the end of the contract. This demonstration should be at a limited scale and in the context or environment in which it is expected that the solution would be used.

What does my Security Rapid Impact Innovations proposal need to include?

your project should have a realistic prospect of achieving an impact within a 3 year frame from the completion of the project and must complete by March 2024

we will only fund proposals if there is a strong security user requirement and capability need for the idea

your project can include a further priced option for a Testing and Trialling phase

For more information and requirements for your proposal, click here.

Next step? Submit an innovation outline to an Innovation Partner

Please note, for this Security Rapid Impact Innovations Open call a submitted innovation outline is required prior to full proposal submission. To do this, visit the contact a DASA Innovation Partner page and go through the easy to follow steps.

The Innovation Partner will contact you within 10 working days of your Innovation Outline submission. Once the Innovation Partner has considered your outline, they will advise you whether your idea is suitable for DASA funding and provide you with guidance on the bidding process.

The closing date for proposals is 8 July 2021.