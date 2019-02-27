DASA event: metasurfaces collaboration day

DASA is working with the Knowledge Transfer Network ( KTN ) to encourage collaboration under the Metasurfaces for Defence and Security competition.

The ‘Showcasing Emerging Technologies’ Event, hosted by the KTN will bring together the UK metamaterials community, from across industry and academia.

As part of this event, suppliers funded under Phase 1 of the Metasurfaces competition will be delivering a short presentation on the work they are undertaking.

Although new funding will not be available at this event, Phase 2 of the DASA competition will be launching later this year and will be seeking to promote teaming between academia and industry (small or large) to develop the role of metasurfaces for years to come in fields such as signature management, sensing and communications.

This event therefore provides an exciting opportunity for both current and potential suppliers to meet a wide range of the metamaterials community.

To attend the event

To participate in this collaboration event please register by going to the Eventbrite page.

Please note that places for this event are limited and if the event is oversubscribed, we reserve the right to limit attendance if needed.

Metasurfaces for defence and security competition

In July 2018, DASA launched Phase 1 of the Metasurfaces for defence and security competition.

Primarily funded by the Materials for Strategic Advantage programme in the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ), Phase 1 of this competition sought proposals to:

maximise capabilities within limited platform space enabling technology integration into the difficult to use parts * platform

unlock further benefits from signal processing software

enable pan, multi- and hyper spectral system operation, and interoperability

lead to long-term cost reduction through technology advances and eased and modular integration

Overall, 12 bids were successful with total funding of £883k awarded.

Phase 2 of the competition will be launching later this year and will be open to both new and existing suppliers.

Further details will be released on the DASA website.

If you have any queries, please do contact us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.