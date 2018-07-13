New competition - metasurfaces for defence and security

This themed competition is seeking proposals for innovative solutions that will pull ideas from recent breakthroughs in metasurface science into products.

The competition is aimed at the private sector and academia who can harness electromagnetic hardware. DASA are particularly interested in novel metasurfaces and manufacturing technologies to integrate them in to platforms.

Up to £500,000 is available for phase 1 of this competition. Additional funding of up to £500,000 may be available for phase 2. DASA will be encouraging collaboration between academia and industry.

Please click here for the competition summary document.

The competition will close at midday on 28 September 2018.

For any queries, please do not hesitate email us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.