DASA dial in event: many drones make light work competition

DASA will be hosting a dial-in event on 31 October 2018, 10am to midday to provide a short briefing on the Many Drones Make Light Work Phase 3 competition followed by an open forum Q&A session.

Also available will be the opportunity to book a one to one telecon meeting with the competition team to discuss questions specific to your proposal.

Further information about the competition can be found in the Many Drones Make Light Work Phase 3 competition document, where you will find links to register for the dial-in and one to one meetings.