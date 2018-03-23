Dame Judith Hackitt hears from industry working groups

Issued for and on behalf of Dame Judith Hackitt and the Independent Review team

This week, Dame Judith Hackitt hosted a meeting of the Chairs of the working groups which were formed following the Independent Review’s interim report publication in December and Summit meeting in January.

The working groups were asked to consider how to develop elements of a more effective building regulations and fire safety system, taking forward the directions of travel identified by Dame Judith in her interim report.

We had an overwhelming response for people to be involved. To ensure the groups were able to respond in a timely manner, it was necessary to restrict the size but group chairs were encouraged to consult as widely as possible when developing their advice.

Dame Judith praised the commitment of the working groups, all of which have met multiple times over a 6-week period and thanked them for the quality of their contributions.

She will now consider their advice as she develops the recommendations of her final report, intended to deliver the systemic overhaul and culture change required of the building regulations and fire safety system to make sure the people are safe, and feel safe, in the homes that they live in.

Dame Judith Hackitt’s final report will be published in the spring.

Dame Judith and the Independent Review Team would like to thank the following organisations and experts for their contributions.

A list of participants in Dame Judith Hackitt’s January summit has also been published today.

Working Group 1: Construction and Design

Chair

Rachel White, Institute for Civil Engineers

Members

ACAI

Build UK

Construction Leadership Council

Health and Safety Executive

Institute of Fire Engineers

Local Authority Building Control

National Fire Chiefs Council

National House Building Council

Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors

Royal Institute of British Architects

Working Sub-Group 1b: Procurement

Chair

Paul Nash, Chartered Institute of Building

Members

Construction Industry Council

Crown Commercial Services

Home Builders Federation

Kier Services

Local Government Association

Telford Homes

Working Group 2: Occupation and Maintenance

Chair

Nick Coombe, National Fire Chiefs Council

Members

Association of British Insurers

Association of Residential Managing Agents

British Institute of Facilities Management

Health and Safety Executive

Leasehold Advisory Service

Local Government Association

National Fire Chiefs Council

National Housing Federation

Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors

Working Sub-Group 1 & 2: Golden Thread

This group looked at how to ensure an accurate record of high risk/complex buildings is compiled during the design and construction phase, and then handed to the person responsible for managing the building during occupation.

Chair

Independent Review Team

Members

National Fire Chiefs Council

Local Authority Building Control

Construction Products Association

National Housing Federation

Health and Safety Executive

Institution of Fire Engineers

Digital Built Britain

Working Group 3: Regulations and Guidance

Chair

Peter Caplehorn, Construction Products Association

Members

Building Research Establishment

Build UK

Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers

Fire Industry Association

Health and Safety Executive

Local Authority Building Control

National Fire Chiefs Council

Working Group 4: Competence

Chair

Graham Watts, Construction Industry Council

Members

BUILDUK

CICAIR

Chartered Institute of Building

Construction Industry Training Board

Engineering Council

Fire Industry Association

Fire Protection Association

Institution of Fire Engineers

Local Authority Building Control

National Fire Chiefs Council

Royal Institute of British Architects

Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors

School of Engineering University of Edinburgh

Working Group 5: Residents’ Voice

Chair

Darren Hartley, Tenants and Resident Organisations of England

Members

Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA)

British Property Federation

Camden Leaseholders Forum, nominated by LEASE

Confederation of Co-operative Housing

Fire Industry Association

Local Government Association

National Federation of Tenant Management Organisations

Optivo Homes, nominated by National Housing Federation

Shelter

Tenant Participation Advisory Service (Tpas)

Working Group 6: Quality Assurance and Products

Chair

Dr. Debbie Smith, Building Research Establishment (BRE)

Members