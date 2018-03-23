Press release
Dame Judith Hackitt hears from industry working groups
Dame Judith Hackitt has heard advice from the Chairs of the working groups established to inform her independent review.
Issued for and on behalf of Dame Judith Hackitt and the Independent Review team
This week, Dame Judith Hackitt hosted a meeting of the Chairs of the working groups which were formed following the Independent Review’s interim report publication in December and Summit meeting in January.
The working groups were asked to consider how to develop elements of a more effective building regulations and fire safety system, taking forward the directions of travel identified by Dame Judith in her interim report.
We had an overwhelming response for people to be involved. To ensure the groups were able to respond in a timely manner, it was necessary to restrict the size but group chairs were encouraged to consult as widely as possible when developing their advice.
Dame Judith praised the commitment of the working groups, all of which have met multiple times over a 6-week period and thanked them for the quality of their contributions.
She will now consider their advice as she develops the recommendations of her final report, intended to deliver the systemic overhaul and culture change required of the building regulations and fire safety system to make sure the people are safe, and feel safe, in the homes that they live in.
Dame Judith Hackitt’s final report will be published in the spring.
Dame Judith and the Independent Review Team would like to thank the following organisations and experts for their contributions.
A list of participants in Dame Judith Hackitt’s January summit has also been published today.
Working Group 1: Construction and Design
Chair
Rachel White, Institute for Civil Engineers
Members
- ACAI
- Build UK
- Construction Leadership Council
- Health and Safety Executive
- Institute of Fire Engineers
- Local Authority Building Control
- National Fire Chiefs Council
- National House Building Council
- Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors
- Royal Institute of British Architects
Working Sub-Group 1b: Procurement
Chair
Paul Nash, Chartered Institute of Building
Members
- Construction Industry Council
- Crown Commercial Services
- Home Builders Federation
- Kier Services
- Local Government Association
- Telford Homes
Working Group 2: Occupation and Maintenance
Chair
Nick Coombe, National Fire Chiefs Council
Members
- Association of British Insurers
- Association of Residential Managing Agents
- British Institute of Facilities Management
- Health and Safety Executive
- Leasehold Advisory Service
- Local Government Association
- National Fire Chiefs Council
- National Housing Federation
- Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors
Working Sub-Group 1 & 2: Golden Thread
This group looked at how to ensure an accurate record of high risk/complex buildings is compiled during the design and construction phase, and then handed to the person responsible for managing the building during occupation.
Chair
Independent Review Team
Members
- National Fire Chiefs Council
- Local Authority Building Control
- Construction Products Association
- National Housing Federation
- Health and Safety Executive
- Institution of Fire Engineers
- Digital Built Britain
Working Group 3: Regulations and Guidance
Chair
Peter Caplehorn, Construction Products Association
Members
- Building Research Establishment
- Build UK
- Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers
- Fire Industry Association
- Health and Safety Executive
- Local Authority Building Control
- National Fire Chiefs Council
Working Group 4: Competence
Chair
Graham Watts, Construction Industry Council
Members
- BUILDUK
- CICAIR
- Chartered Institute of Building
- Construction Industry Training Board
- Engineering Council
- Fire Industry Association
- Fire Protection Association
- Institution of Fire Engineers
- Local Authority Building Control
- National Fire Chiefs Council
- Royal Institute of British Architects
- Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors
- School of Engineering University of Edinburgh
Working Group 5: Residents’ Voice
Chair
Darren Hartley, Tenants and Resident Organisations of England
Members
- Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA)
- British Property Federation
- Camden Leaseholders Forum, nominated by LEASE
- Confederation of Co-operative Housing
- Fire Industry Association
- Local Government Association
- National Federation of Tenant Management Organisations
- Optivo Homes, nominated by National Housing Federation
- Shelter
- Tenant Participation Advisory Service (Tpas)
Working Group 6: Quality Assurance and Products
Chair
Dr. Debbie Smith, Building Research Establishment (BRE)
Members
- British Board of Agrement
- British Standards Institution
- Centre for Fire and Hazards Science, University of Central Lancashire
- Construction Products Association
- Fire Industry Association
- Fire Protection Association
- Institution of Fire Engineers
- National Fire Chiefs Council
- United Kingdom Accreditation Service
