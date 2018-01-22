Dame Judith Hackitt hosts industry summit

Issued on behalf of Dame Judith Hackitt

Around 50 senior industry figures met today (22 January 2018) to inform the next phase of the Independent Review into Building Regulations and Fire Safety.

Dame Judith Hackitt today hosted a summit kick-starting the next phase of the Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety.

At the summit, Dame Judith issued a ‘call to action’ to all those involved in the building system to bring about changes that will enable residents to be assured that their buildings are, and will continue to be, safe to live in.

The event was attended by around 50 senior industry figures, reflecting the full scope of the Independent Review which was commissioned in July 2017 following the Grenfell fire.

At the summit, industry leaders committed to work aimed at creating a new system that will work effectively and coherently. Working groups will be established to develop innovative solutions in the following key areas:

design, construction and refurbishment – establishing what industry and regulators need to do to fully embed building safety during the design and construction phase

occupation and maintenance – identifying what building owners, landlords and regulators need to do differently to ensure that building safety is prioritised when a building is occupied and throughout its life cycle

products – determining how the product testing and marketing regime can be improved

competency – establishing how competency requirements for key individuals involved in building and managing complex and high-risk buildings should change

residents’ voice – determining the best way for residents to be given a clear, quick and effective statutory route for raising concerns on fire safety

regulation and guidance – resolving whether central government ownership of technical guidance is the most appropriate model for complex and high-risk buildings

Hackitt review summit of industry leaders

Speaking at the summit, Dame Judith Hackitt said:

I have been greatly encouraged by the wide ranging support which my Interim Report received. I can now say with confidence that there is widespread agreement that the current system of regulation for high-rise and complex buildings is broken and that we need a radical overhaul and a change in culture. I was greatly encouraged by the positive tone at the summit and the recognition of the common challenge. We now need to agree both the ‘what’ and the ‘how’ of delivering the transformational change which is needed. Today we have invited people from a wide range of organisations to join with us not just in agreeing the way forward but in making it happen.

Further information

The government announced an independent, forward-looking Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety on 28 July 2017.

The Review is being led by Dame Judith Hackitt, an experienced engineer, and is looking at current building regulations and fire safety, with a particular focus on multi-occupancy, high-rise residential buildings.

The Review’s final report will be published in the spring.

Organisations and experts wishing to contribute proactively to this next phase of work should contact the Independent Review at BuildingRegulationsandFireSafetyReview@communities.gsi.gov.uk.