Crossrail and HS2 Chairman steps down

The Transport Secretary and Mayor of London have today (5 December 2018) accepted the resignation of Sir Terry Morgan as Chairman of Crossrail Ltd. The Transport Secretary has also accepted his resignation as Chairman of HS2 Ltd.

Sir Terry, who recently joined HS2 Ltd, was Chairman of Crossrail Ltd for almost a decade, guiding the project through construction towards completion.

The government has also announced that Allan Cook CBE has today been appointed as the new Chair of HS2 Ltd. A successor for Sir Terry on Crossrail Ltd will be announced in due course.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

Sir Terry has been an integral part of Crossrail for almost a decade and I would like to thank him for his dedication and the expertise he brought to the role. I am also grateful to him for his work as chair of HS2 Ltd. HS2 is the country’s biggest infrastructure project and, with his wealth of experience, Allan Cook CBE is the right person to oversee the project as it progresses towards full construction.

Allan Cook CBE DSc is a chartered engineer with more than 40 years’ international experience in the infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defence industries. His experience includes serving as Co-Chair of the Defence Growth Partnership, Chair of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, as a director of JF Lehman and Company, and as a former lead non-executive director for the then-Department of Business, Innovation and Skills under the coalition government. Among his other senior posts, he was also chair of WS Atkins Plc , Leonardo UK , and Deputy Chair of Marshalls Group. He served as the CEO of Cobham Plc from 2000 to 2009.

Allan Cook CBE said:

It is a privilege to be asked to take on this crucial role on UK ’s biggest infrastructure project. HS2 will transform Britain through the creation of jobs and skills across UK industry. It will improve connectivity and passenger experience as well as creating value for the UK economy. HS2 has made impressive progress in the past 18 months – with 7,000 highly skilled people currently working on this project. The regeneration of the West Midlands and Curzon Street in Birmingham are now well underway. I’m looking forward to working with Mark Thurston, his team and our partners, getting ready for the next few years when we will be making significant progress on building HS2 for the future.

HS2 Ltd continues to work with its supply chain partners ahead of main construction work on Phase 1, and is working to deliver services from London to Birmingham from 2026 in line with the target delivery date.